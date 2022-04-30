KLASEY: Relocating the Taylor schoolhouse

Look … up in the sky. It’s a … flying schoolhouse?

That would have been a “must see” sight in Kankakee County in the spring of 1976, when the county’s Bicentennial Commission was exploring methods of moving a historic one-room schoolhouse from Rockville Township to Gov. Small Memorial Park in Kankakee.

Unfortunately, the plan to use a giant helicopter to lift the 5-ton building from its site near DeSelm and transport it some 23 miles to Kankakee failed to materialize.

“Plans to move the Taylor one-room schoolhouse by helicopter have been scrapped by the Kankakee County Bicentennial Commission due to prohibitive costs,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal on March 2, 1976.

“Mrs. Doris Hemstreet, chairman of the commission’s Horizon Committee, said a helicopter firm in the South would have to be hired for at least $30,000 to move the schoolhouse by air, whereas moving it by land would be about one-fourth that cost.”

While the overland move would be less costly, it would take days, rather than hours, to complete, and would present a number of obstacles to be overcome. The 72-year-old wood-framed building would have to be jacked up and placed on a wheeled undercarriage, then slowly towed behind a large truck along mostly rural roads. Along the way, about 50 power, telephone and TV cable lines would have to be cut or relocated to allow passage of the building.

Built in 1904 on the Edwin Taylor family farm 1 mile south of DeSelm and 7 miles west of Manteno, the school served pupils from neighboring farms for a half-century. It closed in 1954 when its students began attending classes in Manteno. For most of the school’s history, all eight grades were taught in its one classroom. The school’s peak enrollment of 27 pupils was recorded in the 1911-12 term. During the 50 years of the school’s operation, 22 different teachers were employed.

In 1975, the Bicentennial Commission’s Horizon ’76 committee began searching for a one-room schoolhouse that could be relocated to the Small Memorial Park and restored to its original condition. The school project would be Kankakee County’s major event in observance of the United States’ 200th anniversary.

Mrs. Hemstreet recalled, “When we realized that finding a one-room schoolhouse in our county that was not only in good enough condition to move but that Miss Thelma Taylor would give it to us free of charge, the Horizon ’76 group knew that we had [an] achievable project.”

Once the decision was made to move the schoolhouse by road, the group hired the J.D. Nesbitt Company, a Kankakee firm with decades of experience in moving buildings and large machines. The first step was to clear away most of the school’s stone foundation so that large wooden beams could be inserted beneath the building. The building was then jacked up and a wheeled undercarriage installed so that it could be towed by a powerful truck.

On the morning of April 21, 1976, the Nesbitt crew began the move, carefully drawing the building out of its farm-field site, and onto a paved two-lane country road. At a slow and steady pace, the old school building moved westward for 2 miles, then turned south on Warner Bridge Road. After covering approximately 10 miles on Warner Bridge Road, the schoolhouse was parked for the night near the Lehigh Stone Quarry.

The second half of the 23-mile “road trip” brought the schoolhouse to its new home beneath the tall trees of Small Memorial Park. It found a temporary parking place in the area that is now the park’s Column Garden, while volunteers from local building trades unions excavated and built a new foundation, using donated materials.

Once the school was settled on its new foundation, just north of the Kankakee County Museum, a legion of volunteers swarmed over the building for months to restore the school to its original condition. Members of Kankakee County labor unions — masons, carpenters, laborers, roofers, painters and other trades — donated their services, while many area businesses contributed materials. Service clubs and school groups also took part in preparing the school for its opening on the Museum Campus. Donated labor and materials allowed the completion of the Taylor School project at a total cost of only $8,556.

On Oct. 24, 1976 — 187 days after it departed the farm in Rockville Township — the door of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse opened to admit its first visitors. The key used to unlock the door had been presented to the presidents of the Kankakee County Historical Society and the Kankakee Valley Park District by James Schneider, chairman of the Bicentennial Commission, following a dedication ceremony. Throughout the afternoon, visitors lined up to tour the building with its authentic potbelly stove and rows of student desks in graduated sizes. In succeeding years, those desks would frequently be filled with groups of local students experiencing “the good old school days.”

Since being moved to Small Memorial Park in 1976, the restored Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse has twice been chosen for national honors. What were they?

Answer: In late 1976, the schoolhouse was chosen as one of 80 Bicentennial projects honored by the United States Conference of Mayors. It was selected from more than 900 projects submitted by 585 communities. In 2013, the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse was placed on the Country School Association of America’s National Schoolhouse Register. That honor is marked by a large plaque mounted next to the school building’s entrance.