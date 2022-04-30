Kankakee teachers, students settle into remote locations

KANKAKEE — Children get off the bus, hang their jackets and settle into their chairs each morning at St. John Paul II just like any normal school day, but the past few months have not exactly been normal for the Kankakee School District 111 students or their teachers.

The classrooms in St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, formerly known as St. Martin of Tours Church, are typically used on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for children’s religious classes, but the building has not been used as a school full time in about 10 years.

It is now home to about 200 students and 15 staff members from King Middle School and Montessori Magnet/Lincoln Cultural Center after problem boilers sent everyone packing in January.

The schools were relocated after the district announced that the LCC boilers, which provide heat to both LCC and King, were likely to be decommissioned by state fire officials after a recent inspection.

A repair was made to one of the two boilers, so the decommission did not happen. One boiler continued to run and was monitored on a daily basis until it could be safely shut off in warmer weather.

However, district officials say they took the precaution of moving people out in light of the warning from the local fire marshal and because previous repairs did not last.

The project to replace both boilers is currently underway, and everyone is slated to move back to their original schools starting next school year.

Other students and staff have gone elsewhere in Kankakee, with classes moved to Asbury United Methodist Church and the downtown Clocktower building as well as other district schools, including Kankakee High School, Kennedy Middle School, Steuben Elementary, and Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

LCC Principal Kim Starkey and King Principal Adrienne West divide their time among the seven locations. Other administrators, interventionists and staff float in and out as well.

“It’s stressful for sure, because you can never be everywhere you need to be,” Starkey said. “You never can meet everyone’s needs like you want to. That’s a struggle.”

Starkey has also taken on additional duties to help during the transition.

The national shortage of bus drivers combined with the mid-year route change meant some students were suddenly in need of rides to school, so Starkey has been giving kids a lift in a district van.

“There’s just some kids that don’t get picked up, and otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to come to school if we didn’t have some way to get them here,” Starkey said. “It’s just important for us to make sure our kids are here every day, so we do whatever we have to do to make sure they are here.”

The principals both agreed that, despite the challenges of moving, their staff have stepped up and made things work to try to keep structure and consistency in students’ schedules as best as possible.

“We’ve really settled in,” West said. “I mean, things are really starting to feel like school again.”

They also shared their appreciation for the patience of parents, some of whom now have to trek across town to drop their students off at three or four different schools.

“The parents have been amazing and supportive, and I don’t think I could have asked for a better group of people to work with through all of this,” Starkey said.

As for how students have been dealing, Starkey said younger students for the most part have been “incredibly resilient,” while some junior high age students have had a harder time and are anxious to get back to their “home” schools.

“They like their quiet little world that we live in over there,” she said.

West added that the relationships and bonds staff build with students are important in helping them get through difficult times.

“They still see all the same faces,” West said. “It’s just in a different setting.”

St. John Paul II has opened its doors to six LCC classrooms and one King classroom.

The confessional/Bible study room doubles as a District 111 staff meeting room, and the basement cafeteria serves as a lunchroom, bus waiting room and art room.

Speaking of lunch — students have had to get used to a new menu, as the kitchen does not have the same setup as the rest of the district. Food warmers have been brought in, but the kitchen does not have freezers or ovens.

Starkey noted there were some long nights during the two-week period when the move was coordinated while staff continued teaching remotely.

At St. John Paul II, the existing classrooms and school furniture made the transition easier, though the setting up of technology and Wi-Fi was “no small feat.”

St. John Paul II also has plenty of green space outside, but the principals are still looking for spots near Asbury for children to get out and play.

“We’ve seen so much growth and progress just having them face-to-face,” Starkey said. “So wherever we were going to be, we knew it was going to be a benefit to the kids, just being around the rest of the kids versus online.”

Fr. Matt Pratscher of St. John Paul II said that parishioners are happy to see children in the building.

“It’s a lot of fun to have the building alive during the day,” he said. “It’s great having kids here.”

Sue Menard, a front office secretary who has worked in District 111 for 36 years, said she attended grade school in the church and is enjoying being back.

“We managed great, I think,” she said. “I love this building. It’s just home.”

Gena Gregoire, third- and fourth-grade teacher, said she is thankful to have a place to teach in-person versus remotely, and she has been trying to make the best of the situation for her students.

“Obviously, we were all in a bit of a state of shock when it happened,” she said. “As always, the students are much more resilient than adults are. I feel like they adapted easier and quicker than we did.”

At LCC, Gregoire is involved with the Peace Garden during the spring, for which she had received a grant for an indoor greenhouse. She had a classroom library and flexible seating as well that she wishes she could have carried over.

“When the pandemic happened, it was, ‘The whole world is going through this.’ It was, ‘OK, we are all going to get through this together,’” Gregoire said. “Now it was just us, so it was a bit more of a difficult pill to swallow.”

During a facilities committee meeting Thursday, school officials said that demolition work has started and one of the two LCC boilers has been removed in preparation to install new ones.

The district had been waiting for weather to stabilize before shutting both boilers down. Superintendent Genevra Walters said they were shut down on April 22.

Rich Stanevicius, director of maintenance at LCC, said the boilers are taken apart one section at a time and wheeled out of the boiler room before being picked up by a crane just outside.

He said he expects the demolition work will be done by Monday or Tuesday, and then crews can start laying out new concrete pads for the replacement boilers.

“The new boilers, from every indication that we’re getting, they are ready... The whole project is running on schedule,” Stanevicius said.

According to a timeline provided by the district, a total of four new boilers will be installed.

The installation dates are scheduled for May 11 and 24 and June 6 and 17. Additional work will include piping, electrical work, insulation and temperature controls.

Substantial completion for the project is slated for Aug. 8.