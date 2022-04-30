Bradley adds to 1 officer, 3 firefighters

BRADLEY — When Dalia Montes raised her right hand to take the oath of office early this week at the Bradley Village Board meeting, she did so becoming just the second Hispanic woman officer in the department’s history.

She will likely exceed the tenure of the previous woman officer, who had a career of less than two months.

As Montes shook hands with village trustees after the Monday ceremony, she also doubled the number of Hispanic officers on the 35-member department, joining Patrolman Solo Pina, who has been on the force for some six years.

“Our goal is to bring as much diversification as we can,” Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said. “This is a win for the village and for her.”

A resident of Blue Island and a 2015 graduate of Bremen High School in Midlothian, Montes gained her degree in criminal and social justice from the University of St. Francis in Joliet in 2019.

She began her college career with the idea of becoming an elementary school teacher, but that concept quickly faded as she attended a criminal justice class.

During that first semester course, she spoke with her instructor and came to the conclusion that being in a classroom eight hours per day surrounded by 25 or so children was not for her.

“I wanted to be out in the public,” she said. “I do like teaching people, and I think I can do that here with the people I come across. I guess I like the unknown.”

If she seeks the unknown, then police work should suit her just fine.

Having applied to about eight departments, Montes admits she does not have much knowledge of the village.

The eldest of four children said between the time of her interviews and the time of her hiring, she had visited the village as a way of gaining some familiarity. She will have a long way to go to get that accomplished.

She noted the community is similar to Blue Island in the sense that it is a smaller town and it has a population mix of whites, Hispanics and Blacks. She enjoys a diverse population.

“When I learned Bradley was seeking an officer, I said, ‘Let’s give Bradley a try,’” she said. While in her early phase of learning, she likes what she has seen.

“I like exploring new places,” she said.

She noted she had sent in her resume prior to the fatal shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of Officer Tyler Bailey.

“I was shocked,” she said, noting that the tragedy did not make her turn away from Bradley.

She knows as a Hispanic, she will be in demand on the force. But she also doesn’t want to stand out.

“I don’t feel I’m any different than any other officer,” she said.

FIRE DEPARTMENT HIRES 3

The Bradley Police Department wasn’t the only one adding personnel. The fire department hired three firefighters, bringing the number of full-time firefighters to six.

The department hired Kyle Hemecker, 30, of Crete Township; Christofer Rick, 32, of Peotone; and Marcis Dubois, 35, of Joliet.

Both Dubois and Rick had served with the Peotone Fire Protection District. Hemecker had been with the Crete Township department.

Fire Chief Don Kaderabek would like to have nine full-time firefighters.

He noted the village has been doing its best to bring in new fire personnel as the village will be opening a second fire station by late summer or early fall.

He said there is a nationwide shortage of firefighters and paramedics so the competition for recruits is challenging.