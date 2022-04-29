Park district OKs work for west ramp

The Kankakee Valley Park District Board approved an expenditure for work on the two west ramps at Beckman Harbor at its meeting on Monday at the Bird Park administration building.

The board approved work not to exceed $10,000 to construct a concrete pier or wedge on the upstream side of the two ramps so a dock can be attached to it and allow easier access to the river for boats. There is already a concrete pier on the ramp on the downstream side. The ramps are just west of the harbor.

That work will allow for docks to be attached to both ramps.

“They can get the boats in and out and launch them,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD.

The park district’s maintenance team has been doing the cleanup on those ramps, scraping down the full length of each ramp.

The east ramp next to Beckman Harbor will remain closed for this year.

The park district will be putting up barricades by early next week and signage is in place, indicating the ramp is closed.

“I’ve been working on securing funding to repair the east wall so we can open up the ramp,” Heitz said. “It’s deeper and closer to the water.”

Heitz is asking for the public’s understanding on the east wall on why the ramp can’t be open.

“It’s a liability issue,” she said. “It will be open for emergencies — the conservation officers, our local police department and our local fire department. They will all have keys for it.”

The east wall of Beckman Harbor collapsed this past October during a rainstorm. It was determined the wall collapsed due to long-term soil erosion, and the harbor has been closed ever since.

Piggush Engineering, of Bourbonnais, will begin an engineering study in about four weeks, and the work is expected to take up to 12 weeks.

“A lot of different people have called and emailed me,” Heitz said. “They have a lot of suggestions. I just need their understanding and patience while we raise the funds for it. There are other entities involved.”

Heitz said a preliminary estimate to just repair the east wall is from $500,000 to $600,000.

“I’ve reached out to Sen. [Patrick] Joyce, the county and the city,” she said. “I’m continuing to review our capital funds to see where we could move some things.”

If $200,000 could be contributed each from the county, state and the park district, the repairs can be made to the east wall. Heitz said that’s a huge ask, and that money could come from grants or alternative funding this year, and work could begin in 2023.

“There’s no way possible it will be open this year,” Heitz said.

Hopefully, the east wall can be repaired first, and the main ramp could open sometime next year. In 2024 the park district could be looking at repairing the rest of the harbor, which has been estimated to cost more than $3 million.

Any work on the harbor has to be approved first by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and then the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It’s going to be a long process.

“I’m grateful for all the different ideas,” Heitz said. “Just for the east wall, we have to go through all the normal hoops.”