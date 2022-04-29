Manteno's community clean-up day rescheduled due to weather

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to unfavorable weather conditions anticipated for Saturday, the Village of Manteno has postponed the Community Clean-Up Day for May 21. The village will announced a rescheduled date as soon as its set.</strong></em>

MANTENO — Due to unfavorable weather conditions anticipated for today, the Village of Manteno has rescheduled the Community Clean-Up Day for May 21.

The village will host the annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event for its residents, starting at 10 a.m. May 21 at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and bring work gloves for the day. Bring your family and friends to clean up downtown Manteno. Students 16 and under will need a chaperone.

From 10 to 11 a.m., volunteers will be assigned a zone to clean up. At 11:15 a.m., there will be tree planting at Legacy Park. At noon, there will be a complimentary barbecue lunch for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos/Prairie Materials LLC.

For more information, go to the Facebook event page at <a href="https://bit.ly/3O5Epne" target="_blank">bit.ly/3O5Epne</a>, or call 815-929-4800 or email <a href="mailto:smarion@villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">smarion@villageofmanteno.com</a>.

Volunteers are asked to sign up through the form at <a href="https://bit.ly/3Kw25ie" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Kw25ie</a>.