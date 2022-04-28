What is the impact of the Depp/Heard trial on survivors of domestic violence?

From Hollywood and beyond, many have been engrossed in the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

A libel lawsuit has Depp accusing Heard of defamation as a result of Heard’s 2018 newspaper op-ed claiming she endured sexual and physical assault during their two-year marriage.

Following Heard’s initial claims, the 36-year-old “Aquaman” actor was embraced as a “survivor” of domestic violence. In her Washington Post op-ed, she refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp, 58, took the stand April 19 and media outlets have been covering every moment of the trial. On April 20, a voice recording played for the court where Heard admits to having hit Depp — further fueling his claims that he was, in fact, the spouse who had suffered abuse.

With something as complicated and “he-said, she-said” regarding domestic violence, it begs the question: how does this trial impact survivors of physical and sexual abuse?

Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director of Harbor House — which specializes in helping survivors of domestic violence — and Tracey Noe-Slach and Kristin Giacchino, executive director and community engagement specialist, respectively, for Clove Alliance — which specializes in helping survivors of sexual violence — shared their thoughts on the subject.

Schoenwetter said that, with any high-profile situation of violence, survivors tend to have “peaked sensitivity” and watch how others react.

“A lot of people are probably being triggered because they identify with stories as they see them play out,” she said.

On the flip side, she said that instances like this — and non-celebrity situations such as Gabby Petito’s murder — can make some realize that they, too, are victims of domestic violence.

“Maybe they identify with what they’re seeing [and think] ‘Oh, I never realized that wasn’t normal,’” she said.

In situations where survivors are being triggered, Schoenwetter said it’s not as simple as getting off social media, because “that’s punishing the victim.” However, Noe-Slach cautions to not read the comments.

“One way or another, they’re usually not supportive of the survivor,” she said of social media comments.

Noe-Slach said that it’s common in these situations for people to begin “victim blaming.” Schoenwetter agreed with this, saying that the Depp/Heard case using the term “mutual abuse” is a form of victim blaming.

“Violence is learned and a chosen behavior and is reinforced in society and is a tactic to gain power,” said Schoenwetter.

“If mutual abuse is a reality, there’s two people trying to gain power. That isn’t possible; there’s a victim and an aggressor. Someone may be acting out of self-defense and someone might be shifting the blame to them.”

<strong>Helping the survivor</strong>

When it comes to helping a survivor navigate something as triggering as a high-profile case on the subject of domestic violence, Schoenwetter, Noe-Slach and Giacchino all agree that it’s important to “empower” the survivor.

Giacchino said that, when they begin working with a client, they lay out all of the options available and empower them to make their own choice.

“It’s easy on the outside to say ‘You need to get out’ and we recognize that leaving is the most dangerous time [for a victim],” she said. “The approach I’d recommend for loved ones is to lay out the options and empower them.”

One of the biggest things for the public to keep in mind, Schoenwetter said, is that this is not something that only exists outside of the community.

“With the high-level headlines, we think that this is something that happens somewhere else,” she said, adding that the local community has its own problem with domestic violence. “It’s not ‘those people’ that have the problem. It’s us.”

All of the providers encouraged that, if someone is experiencing these encounters of violence, hotlines and resources are available in the area at any time.

This month is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Clove Alliance is wrapping up the month's awareness campaign with the annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.

<strong>What:</strong> 14th annual “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes”

<strong>When:</strong> 11 a.m. Friday

<strong>Where:</strong> Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The walk will begin at noon outside of the courthouse.

Register online at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

<strong>Clove Alliance</strong> provides hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence by improving the quality of services for survivors, assisting in their recovery and working towards the elimination of sexual violence. Clove Alliance exists in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a> or call 815-932-7273. For the 24-hour crisis hotline, call 815-932-3322.

<strong>Harbor House</strong> exists to empower individuals, families and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention. Harbor House exists in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

For more information, go to <a href="http://harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a> or call 815-932-5814. For the 24-hour crisis hotline, call 815-932-5800.