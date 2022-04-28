Rowe serving as honorary chair for Relay For Life

The Kankakee County Relay’s Event Leadership Team has selected Jim Rowe to serve as its second honorary chair for the Relay For Life of Kankakee County, which will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Bishop McNamara Catholic School.

Rowe is serving his second term as Kankakee County state’s attorney, having been first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. He is an adjunct professor at Olivet Nazarene University, where he teaches a course on public policy; serves as board president for Harbor House — Kankakee County Coalition Against Domestic Violence; serves on the executive board for the Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois; and is a member of the BBCHS Academic Foundation Board of Directors.

Rowe is a graduate of DePaul University and DePaul University College of Law. And, he is a cancer survivor.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” Rowe said. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”

“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay For Life and help fund the future,” he continued. “Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever.”

The Relay For Life is a community event where teams and individuals set up campsites at a school or park and take turns walking around a track or path. Each team has at least one participant on the track at all times. Cancer survivors and caregivers take a celebratory first lap during the opening ceremony.

Teams raise money in the months before the event in a variety of ways as well at the event. In 2021, 300-plus people participated in the Relay For Life of Kankakee County and raised $218,225.

For information about joining the Event Leadership Team or about the Relay For Life of Kankakee County Presented by Nucor Steel Kankakee & Riverside Healthcare, go to <a href="http://relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Pruitt (ACS staff partner) at 708-384-2807 or <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a>.