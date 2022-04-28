New law increases sheriff’s salary

The salary for the Kankakee County sheriff will substantially increase later this year due to a state law that was passed by the legislature on April 19. The new law was revealed during Wednesday’s County Board Finance Committee meeting at the county administration building.

The state law says that the salary for the sheriff of a non-home rule county shall not be less than 80% of the salary set for the state’s attorney. In doing so, the state will furnish about 66% of the total salary to be paid to a sheriff.

Currently, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey’s salary is $105,055. The current salary for Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is $183,434. Based on those numbers, the new salary for the sheriff will increase to $146,747, of which the state will reimburse $97,832. The county will be responsible for the remaining $48,915.

That will be a reduction in salary expense to the county general fund of $56,139.

However, the new state’s attorney salary is set on July 1 of each year, so those exact numbers will change slightly. There are a couple quirks in setting the future salary.

“The statute is effective immediately,” said Anita Speckman, Kankakee county administrator. “Yet the [Illinois] Constitution says that any increase or decrease in the salary of an elected official shall not take place during the term of that elected official.”

Speckman has been advised by the state’s attorney’s office to make the new salary effective Dec. 1, 2022. In addition, the salary for sheriff has to be set by June 4, but the county doesn’t know what that’s going to be until sometime in mid-July, Speckman said.

“And if we don’t do it right and use the right amount, we will lose our reimbursement,” she said. “So that’s a problem.”

Speckman added the county will now have to word the motion to set the sheriff salary at 80 percent of the state’s attorney salary as indicated by the annual Department of Revenue salary reimbursement notice.

The motion was passed by the Finance Committee and will be voted on by the county board at its next meeting on May 9.

“Historically, the sheriff’s salary is set for the [four-year] term at a fixed amount,” she said. “Moving forward, it will change every year.”

The salaries for the county clerk and county treasurer for 2022 are both set at $71,594. In addition, they each receive a stipend of $6,500, so the total compensation is $78,094. The stipends are determined and mandated by the state.

The base salaries will each increase by 3 percent every year through 2025.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Kankakee County Board finance committee also gave preliminary approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the following:

• Kankakee County State's Attorney's office, $68,000 for digitization of files.

• Wright in Kankakee, $10,000 for air conditioning replacement (paid on reimbursement).

• Kankakee Eastside Junior Football League, $5,000 for providing cultural and recreational activities, youth empowerment program, transportation, uniforms and equipment.

• Kankakee Regional Land Bank in Kankakee, $20,000 for seed money to assist with legal fees.