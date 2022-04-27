Calendar of Events: April 27-May 3

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The </strong><strong>Riverside Head & Neck Screening Event has been canceled. </strong></em>

<strong>April 28</strong>

<strong>KHS College & Career Fair</strong>

From 1 to 5 p.m. at 1200 Jeffery St., Kankakee, Kankakee High School will be hosting a college and career fair. Informational tables will be set up to provide information to current high school students and post-graduate students. Park in the East Lot, and check in with ID at the door.

<strong>» 815-933-0740</strong>

<strong>Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide health food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.

<strong>» More info: <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry</a></strong>

<strong>April 29</strong>

<strong>Make-A-Wish Fundraiser</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, a percentage of sales and all tips will be donated to Make-A-Wish’s efforts to benefit area families. Guest bartenders will be the 2020 Volunteers of the Year, Lisa Holt and Gina Cordes. There will be live music from Shelby Ryan.

<strong>» 815-928-9143</strong>

<strong>”Be InVinceable”</strong>

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kankakee YMCA, 1074 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Youth Violence Prevention Week will kick off with a motivational presentation titled “Be InVinceable.” The event is sponsored by Harbor House and Kankakee United.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov</a></strong>

<strong>175th Anniversary Concert at Maternity BVM</strong>

To kick off Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary (happening in August) the church is hosting a concert. At 6:30 p.m., the free concert will be held at the church, 308 E Marsile St, Bourbonnais, and will be followed by a wine and cheese social hour.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-933-8285, ext. 110; <a href="mailto:mmathis@mbvm.org" target="_blank">mmathis@mbvm.org</a></strong>

<strong>April 30</strong>

<strong>Spring Craft & Vendor Extravaganza</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a spring craft and vendor show at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. Spaces are available to rent for vendors.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:jennifer@kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">jennifer@kankakeefair.org</a>; 815-932-6714</strong>

<strong>Junk in the Trunk Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering in Gilman, 931 S. Crescent St., Gilman, buy and sell treasures. Set up is free. Food vendors welcome, as well as direct sales.

<strong>» 815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>Help A Horse Day Fundraiser</strong>

Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County is celebrating the seventh annual “Help a Horse Day” fundraiser at 3751 W. Church Road, Beecher. There will be activities including pony rides, horse grooming, educational petting zoo, games and more. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

<strong>» <a href="https://bit.ly/3xPGOwm" target="_blank">bit.ly/3xPGOwm</a></strong>

<strong>Rx Take Back Drive-Thru</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Rt. 50, Bourbonnais, Pledge for Life and KAMEG will be taking part in this DEA National event. Turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal.

<strong>» 815-936-4606</strong>

<strong>Quilt Class</strong>

Starting at 11 a.m., Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, will host an all-day log cabin quilt class. During the class, participants will create a log cabin quilt from start to finish. The class will last for six hours. The cost is $30 for the class, plus materials. Bring your own sewing machine and thread if you have it.

<strong>» 815-573-5564</strong>

<strong>Flanagan’s First Street Fair</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flanagan’s Pub, located at 101 S. Main St., Grant Park, will host its first-ever street fair.

<strong>» 815-465-8000</strong>

<strong>Cinco De Mayo Celebration</strong>

GFWC IL Woman’s Club of Kankakee and Hippocrates Medical Clinic will host a celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. There will be entertainment, vendors and food trucks. At 11 a.m. from the HMC parking lot, 606 E. Court St., there will be a parade.

<strong>» 815-715-8405 (Dondi)</strong>

<strong>X-Line Benefit for Rittmanic and Bailey</strong>

From 1 to 6 p.m. at XLine Club, 4800 E. Exline Club Rd., Kankakee, there will be a sporting clay event. The cost is $25 per person, with $5 going towards targets and shells, and $20 benefitting memorial and support funds for Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey. All supplies are provided with cost. There will be instructors. There also will be raffles during the day.

<strong>» Sign-up: 815-295-1194 (Jack Miller)</strong>

<strong>Ms. Senior America Pageant</strong>

At 2 p.m. in Northfield Square Mall’s center court, the Ms. Senior America Pageant will host its first Illinois pageant featuring seven ladies in “the Age of Excellence,” all 60 and older. The ladies will compete in interviews, talent, evening wear and will answer an on-stage question. The winner will go on to represent Illinois in Hershey, Penn.

<strong>Paula Aubry’s “Dance22”</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Paula Aubry Dance School will present “Dance22: Celebrate the Journey.” For one night, we bring professional dance from Visceral Dance Chicago to the stage with our Kankakee Kompany and Kompany 2 dancers. This is a biennial event, last performed in 2010. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 at the door.

<strong>» 815-939-7177</strong>

<strong>May 1</strong>

<strong>New Beginnings for Cats donation drive</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. They’re seeking paper towels, tall kitchen bags, bleach, toys and more.

<strong>» 815-472-4734</strong>

<strong>Camp Shaw Open House</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno, the annual open house will feature tours and activities. Registration is not required.

<strong>» 815-933-3011</strong>

<strong>May 3</strong>

<strong>AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>