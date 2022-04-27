Boom heard in Kankakee County not an issue, from quarry

A loud boom heard by people in parts of Kankakee County at approximately 10:30 this morning came from the Vulcan Quarry in Lehigh and there is no issue, according to KanComm telecommunications.

KanComm started receiving calls shortly thereafter, according to scanner traffic.

The noise could be heard from inside the PNC building in downtown Kankakee, where it sounded like a rumble.

The quarry is located 16 miles west of Kankakee.

Vulcan Quarry has been contacted with a request for comment.

<em>This story will be updated. </em>