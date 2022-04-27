Bailey family organizing Back the Badges Community Classic

The planning of a July event is underway to honor first responders, as well as Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, who was severely wounded in the Dec. 29 shooting at a Bradley hotel that also took the life of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Lisa Godin, aunt of Tyler’s wife, Sydney, shared information about the event on the Back the Badges Community Classic Facebook page.

“In response to the devastating events of December 2021, our community has rallied together to support the first responders that serve us so selflessly. As close friends and family members of the affected officers, we have come together and designed The Back the Badges Community Classic.

“As Officer Bailey works hard to heal and Sgt. Rittmanic’s family continues to suffer her loss, we want to make sure that support is always available for them as well as future families who may need it.”

Those behind the event are planning for Back the Badges Community Classic to become an annual event benefitting individual first responders, as well as families who unfortunately suffer from catastrophic, line of duty changing injuries. They also want to help these dedicated departments with items needed to continue to serve the community.

The event has a twist on the normal golf outing and is a 9-hole wiffle ball golf event with food, games, live bands and entertainment. Brickstone Brewery will be debuting its specially brewed “Blue Line Brew” benefitting Bailey and Rittmanic’s family directly.

The outing will be held at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.

This is a two-day event with Saturday, July 23, being a public event and Sunday, July 24, being reserved for first responders and their families. The recipients of this year’s funds are Bailey and the family of Rittmanic.

For more information, search “Back the Badges Community Classic” on Facebook, or go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3vibEMy" target="_blank">bit.ly/3vibEMy</a>.