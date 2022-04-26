Park district swears in new commissioner

Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Board of Commissioners is back to full strength with five board members.

The board filled a seven-month vacancy when it voted 4-0 on April 20 to bring Jeff Mullinax, of Bourbonnais, on as a commissioner. Mullinax fills the seat of Wayne Delabre, who resigned on Sept. 17 of last year. He was sworn in at the board meeting on Monday at the Exploration Station.

Mullinax, 57, recently retired from Commonwealth Edison after more than 31 years on the job.

“I never really had the time, as we were always busy,” he said. “So I decided this was a way for me to get involved in the community. “

Mullinax’s seat on the board will be up for election in 2023.

“It gives me an opportunity to see if this is something I really would like to do, so this is my opportunity to give back to the community,” he said.

Mullinax said he knew there was an opening, and board member Dave Zinanni approached him to see if he would be interested in serving.

“[Zinanni] knew I lived in the township, and so I looked into it a little bit,” he said. “I figured I’d give it a try and see.”

Mullinax, a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, said he has leadership experience, having been a crew leader at ComEd.

“You plan jobs out, you teach other young linemen their skills and watch out for safety, too,” he said. “So I thought maybe that would kind of help me out. ... I’ve known quite a bit of people. I’ve lived here all my life.”

Ed Piatt, executive director of BTPD, said he was in on the interview process for selecting the new board member.

“He was very well thought of, and he will do a good job,” he said.

<strong>New officers elected</strong>

The board also elected new officers for the fiscal year. Elected as new president of the board was Zinanni, who will take the gavel from Brian Hebert. Elected vice president was Anthony Settle, who takes over for Zinanni.

In his first move as president, Zinanni appointed Amanda Langlois to continue as secretary.

<strong>Executive director’s report</strong>

Piatt said it has been a “whirlwind” in his first month on the job. He said the district is working on getting proposals for work that needs to be done on the prairie farmhouse, the barns, two small sheds, the Recreation Station and the maintenance barn.

“Proposals are being prepared for bids, and we should be able to have the opening bid at the next month’s board meeting,” Piatt said.

The park district also set up a temporary pickleball court outside at the Recreation Station at 770 E. Franklin St. in Bradley. Piatt said he’s meeting with Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore this week to see if the park district can set up additional courts at the village’s Keno Park at 121 William Latham Drive.

“If the mayor agrees, we’ll do some pickleball courts for our seniors there as well,” Piatt said.