Interim BTPD executive director made permanent replacement

Ed Piatt hit the ground running when he was named interim director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District on March 23, and his efforts must have impressed the board as the job is now permanent.

The BPTD Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 at its meeting on Wednesday on a three-year contract for Piatt to be the new executive director. Board president Brian Hebert was the lone dissenting vote.

“I came in as an interim,” Piatt said. “They advertised, and then they decided to make me permanent after they saw what I did here.”

Piatt, 60, replaces Hollice Clark, whose contract was not renewed in September of last year. Clark’s contract was through April 30, but he was relieved of day-to-day responsibilities on Jan. 12.

Piatt’s contract calls for an annual salary of $93,000, or $7,750 per month.

“I’m full-in for at least three more years,” he said. “It’s a lot of work. I’m excited to change the culture and make this a great park district.”

Piatt is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of management experience. He is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University. Piatt, a lifelong Kankakee resident, is also an organizational-economic development consultant.