Helpful hoops: Wheelchair basketball game benefits nonprofit's Iroquois County efforts

WATSEKA — The third annual University of Illinois Wheelchair Basketball Game took to the court Friday evening in Watseka to raise money for a local nonprofit.

The evening saw the university’s team match up with the Kankakee Community College women’s basketball team and Iroquois County first responders.

The fundraising event benefited Options Center for Living, a non- residential nonprofit that promotes independent living for people with disabilities. Money raised will help fund programs and services in Iroquois County.