Time for work: Job seekers return to job fair

Robin Davis was not alone when it came to attending the latest regional job fair.

More than 40 businesses and organizations were on hand to make their pitch to potential employees.

But what was different about this fair, as compared to some others in the times of COVID-19, was job seekers turned out for the event. In some local employee-seeking events within the past several months, there were scant numbers of people seeking work.

There were 130 job seekers who attended the event on Wednesday in the banquet room of the Knights of Columbus hall in downtown Kankakee, hosted by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee.

At an Aug. 26 job fair hosted by the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County at the Northfield Square mall, only 30 job candidates attended.

It appears times are changing, and more people might be looking to either re-enter the job market or be seeking to upgrade from their current job status.

Whatever the case may be, the morning event found a large crowd on hand, asking questions as well as filling out employment applications.

Davis, 37, of Kankakee, who is currently working at a daycare center, is looking to put her skills to better use and find a position that could take her to the finish line for her work career.

She and her family relocated to the region in 2019 from Southern California, where she had worked five years as an animal control officer — just before the arrival of the pandemic — and she now feels the time might be right to find that sought-after job.

“I’ve been playing the waiting game,” she said after visiting the Illinois State Police job table manned by Trooper Omoayena Williams, who serves as a field recruiter for the department.

“I’ve seen a lot of jobs posted, and I’ve applied for many positions with the state, but no luck as of yet. I’ve done a lot of waiting,” she said.

Like so many job-fair participants, Davis is seeking a career, not just a job. She would like to plant her feet where she will can find advancement.

“I just need to get my foot in the door,” she said. “But it hasn’t been easy.”

<strong>CHANGING STRATEGIES</strong>

Companies that had not previously attended in-person job fairs were also on hand working to gain employees.

One of those businesses, Warehouse Services Inc., of Wilmington, a location that employs about 280 workers, is offering new hires a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

Isabel Ortega, a human resources manager with WSI, said the company simply is looking for new ways to get people to work at the Wilmington location.

The Wednesday job fair was the first she has attended.

“With COVID past, we are looking for recruits in new ways,” she said regarding the long-used method of attending job fairs. The company had been recruiting through its own website.

“We are looking for people willing to learn,” she said. “We do our own training. There is room to grow with us.”

But getting them to the plant is the key. Competition for employees is now fierce.

When there are more jobs available than workers, the equation gives job seekers the upper hand. Many companies lose the ability to dictate when and where workers must be available.

Marsha Hockenberry, sales director for Bradley-based Holiday Inn Express and the Comfort Inn, said she is looking to hire as many as 20 workers. She is willing to work around potential employees’ childcare schedules to get them on board.

“I’m seeing more enthusiasm. Maybe those without a job are bored,” she said. “The people may be thinking it’s time to get back to work, or those with a job might be seeing what other opportunities are out there. I’m hoping people are ready to return.”

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, there are plenty of available workers.

<strong>AVAILABLE WORKERS</strong>

IDES statistics indicate Kankakee County had a February jobless rate of 6.5 percent. That number was an improvement from January when it was at 6.9 percent.

According to IDES, Kankakee County had an available February workforce of 52,370. Of that total, 3,388 were unemployed.

In February, Illinois had an unemployment rate of 5 percent, and the U.S. rate was 4.1 percent.

By annual figures, Kankakee County had a jobless rate of 6.5 percent in 2021; 9 percent, 2020; 4.8 percent, 2019; and 5.5 percent, 2018.

Specifically, the city of Kankakee had a February jobless rate of 9.7 percent [1,019 unemployed of 10,551-member workforce], which, like the county, was slightly lower than in January rate of 10.2 percent.

<strong>TWO-WAY STREET</strong>

Back at her table, Hockenberry noted hotel rooms are renting at a brisk pace. Workers are needed.

She said employers are well aware that to gain more workers, they have to become more flexible. Workers might not be able to work the “traditional” workday due to a variety of factors.

“It’s a two-way street,” Hockenberry said. “We have to work with them. We have to be flexible. ... We can’t leave any stone unturned.”

According the banquet hall, Nucor Steel officials said they have a need for about a half-dozen workers. A Riverside Healthcare recruiter noted the organization has about 300 posted openings — a drop from about 450 from seven months ago.

“Everyone is hiring. It’s an employees’ market right now,” said Riverside recruiter Paige Clough. She said the applicants who filled out job paperwork could be offered jobs within the next week or so.

Dow Chemical recruiter Macee Mitchell agreed. As other companies stated, incentives are on the table.

Such statements are music to the ears of people like Leanne Longtin. The Kankakee resident has been out of work since early 2021. Benefits are nearing their end.

She would like to be working ASAP and is open to nearly any type of work.

“I sure hope to find something today,” she said.

She was not alone.

Haas was pleased to see the large group of job seekers. She hopes the tide is turning and people want to return to the workforce.

“I’m of the belief that people want to get back to normal — whatever that is today,” she said. “I believe people want to work. But if COVID has taught us one thing, is that the work environment cannot be as rigid as it once was.”

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, gushed at the reports of the number of job seekers at the mid-week event. He thought back to the Northfield Square job fair.

“This is a great sign,” he said. “Hopefully this is showing we are getting back to some normalcy. This is great news for employers and workers.

“We all know the world has changed. The new reality is employers are going to have to work to get workers. They have to recognize employees have the upper hand. We will never be at full employment, but we are headed in the right direction.”