KLASEY: Hail to the Chiefs!

Fifty-eight years ago, on April 5, 1964, a short article under the heading “Collegians Plan Organizing Ball Team in Kankakee” appeared in the sports section of the Kankakee Sunday Journal.

“Plans for a strong independent baseball team consisting mainly of college players from the Kankakee area are showing progress,” the article noted, citing Denny Lehnus, a Kankakeean attending Anderson College in Indiana, as “one of the organizers.” Lehnus urged any players interested in trying out for the team to “sign up as soon as possible. Tryouts will be held early in June.”

The result of that announcement, and the subsequent tryouts, would be the Kankakee Chiefs, a semipro baseball team that was a fixture in the local sports scene for the next 16 years. During the years from 1964 through 1979, more than 100 young men would wear the Chiefs uniform (30 of them would sign professional baseball contracts); the team would win four state championships, and play in five National Baseball Congress tournaments.

The team’s organizers — Lehnus, his younger brother Darryl, and Henry “Irish” O’Reilly — scoured the area to find sponsors who would provide funds for uniforms and equipment. More than 30 potential players turned up for the tryouts; 16 made the opening day roster under manager Carl Coleman.

“Opening day,” however, fell victim to Mother Nature: the inaugural doubleheader against a team from Ottawa, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 1964, was rained out. On the following day, wet field conditions at the Beckman Park diamond caused cancellation of a game against Danville.

The Chiefs’ inaugural season would open with a road game … and the team’s first victory. On June 27, the Chiefs pounded out an 11-0 victory over the Grant Park Merchants team. Pitchers Denny Lehnus and Tom Moriarty combined efforts to allow only five hits in the shutout. The Kankakee team recorded its second victory the following day in its home opener at Beckman Park, defeating the Kankakee Junior American Legion by a 4-2 margin. The Chiefs finished their inaugural season with a 20-6 record and won a Labor Day tournament at Wilmington.

For the 1965 season, Denny Lehnus took over as Chiefs’ manager, a position he would occupy for all but one of the next 15 seasons (his only “vacation” was the 1975 season, which he took off to complete work on a Master’s degree). Dick Carley filled in for him in the dugout.

The team’s early years were challenging for the young players, especially off the field: “They all chip in, one way or another,” Lehnus told Kankakee Daily Journal sports editor Herb Jannusch. “We drive our own cars to out-of-town games and, if the club treasury is running short — as it usually is — we don’t even get gas money. We buy our own food on trips and launder our own uniforms. We even kicked in $10 apiece for balls, bats, and umpires to get the season started.”

Despite a series of winning records and a high-level of skill exhibited by the Chiefs’ college-age players, fan interest was slow to develop. The team’s weekend games at Beckman Park typically drew only a few hundred fans, and generated small amounts of revenue.

“Twenty-thirty years ago,” noted Lehnus, “most people had nothing else to do on Sunday but go over to the park and watch the ball game. Today, people either stay home and watch the Cubs or Sox on television, play golf, go motorboating … or do any of several other things. I think we’d draw a lot more people if we could play night games.”

For the 1969 season, the Chiefs moved to a new home field and joined a larger, more highly competitive league. The new field — LeVasseur Park located west of the Kankakee Area YMCA — was equipped with lights (donated by local building contractor Ray J. Benoit), allowing the Chiefs to add night games, expand their schedule, and draw more fans.

They ended the season with a 33-9 record, the best in their six-year history. More important, the team won its first National Baseball Congress state championship, defeating a strong New Trier team and earning a spot in the NBC National Tournament at Wichita, Kansas. Over the next 10 years, the Chiefs would make five trips to Wichita, twice finishing in 11th place in the national event.

For the final seven years of their existence, the Chiefs would play under a new team name, the Salkeld Chiefs. In 1973, Kankakee sporting goods dealer Bill Salkeld became the team’s main sponsor, providing a solid base of financial support. “His sponsorship was key to allowing the survival of the team and keeping semi-pro baseball alive in Kankakee,” noted a booklet detailing the team’s history and statistics.

Many of the young men who played for the Chiefs during their college years went on to careers as teachers and coaches, several maintained connections with baseball as umpires, scouts, and minor league executives. The team’s 16-year history, with a cumulative record of 496 wins and only 178 losses, came to an end with the final game of the 1979 season. “The Chiefs finished their run after the 1979 season,” noted the team’s history booklet, “because Lehnus’ increased duties as athletic director and basketball coach at Kankakee Community College would not allow him to continue to manage the team and no one could be found to assume the role….The Chiefs provided quality baseball to local fans for 16 years. … It was a great run while it lasted!”

Of the 30 Chiefs players who signed professional baseball contracts, only two progressed beyond the minor leagues. Who were they?

Answer: Tom Brennan, who played for the 1972 and 1973 Chiefs, and Rick Kemp, a member of the 1969 and 1970 Chiefs. Brennan pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 1981 to 1983 (he registered his first major league save on August 24, 1982, against the Chicago White Sox). Rick Kemp was called up from the minors by the Washington Senators late in the 1975 season, but did not appear in a game.