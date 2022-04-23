Bourbonnais hosts Community Cleanup Contest

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais is hosting its first Community Cleanup Contest. The Earth Day-related event, sponsored by Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center and Aqua Illinois, encourages residents of all ages to participate in or plan a cleanup project or activity within the village.

Projects or activities might take place between now and May 20. Entries can be submitted to marketing and public engagement manager Lindy Casey at <a href="mailto:caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. May 20. One winner will receive a small tree, a $100 Visa gift card and a free meal at a Village of Bourbonnais business.

A complete entry will include high-resolution photo(s) of the project/activity with the individual(s) or group/team; details about the project/activity and why it was selected; date of the project/activity; name(s), address and phone number.

“Bourbonnais is a beautiful community, and we want to keep it that way,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release.

“Residents willingly do a wonderful job of helping keep the village clean throughout the year,” he said. “This is our way of thanking them and encouraging their continued efforts.”

Cleanup projects or Earth Day activity examples may include but are not limited to:

• Neighborhood clean up

• Local park clean up

• Plant a tree

• Plant wildflower and native plants

• Reduce, reuse, recycle

• Water conservation

“Residents can be as creative or as simple as they’d like,” Casey said in the news release.

“Individuals, groups and teams are all welcome. Every little bit helps make an impact here and the contest further provides an element of fun.”