Kankakee Farmers' Market announces full-time vendors

KANKAKEE — Organizers of the Kankakee Farmers’ Market released its complete list Monday of full-time vendors selected for this year’s market. Full-time vendors are those that will be on-site at each market of the season.

The full-time vendors include:

• Arlowines

•Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• C-Mac’s Smoothies

• Chanticlare Farm

• Cindy’s

• Connect Roasters

• Cranky Mike’s

• Dip and Dollop

• Dr. Becker’s Bites

• The Fancy Frog

• Farmlander

• Good Morning Bakery

• Gracie Pie Apothecary

• Hardin’s Family Farm

• Heidelberr Farms

• I’ll Have the Same

• John Bailey Honey

• LaFevor Farm

• Little Angels’ Secret

• Llama Bean Coffee Co.

• LoveALatte

• Martinez Tacos

• Miabella’s Inc.

• Michaela Mantarian Floral

• Natural Formations Jewelry

• The Neighborhood Kitchen

• Nuts To Go Corp

• Philo Collective

• ReCharge Coffee Co.

• Relax Yourself

• The Ripple Effect Healing Arts

• Schiel Food Service

• Simply Essential

• Songbird Hill Farm

• Sonoma Farm

• Stamper Cheese

• Steep & Spice LLC

• Stoub Family Farms

• Sweet Darren’s

• Tasty Tomato Treats

• Turtle Acres

The market opens May 7 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.