Kankakee Farmers' Market announces full-time vendors

KANKAKEE — Organizers of the Kankakee Farmers’ Market released its complete list Monday of full-time vendors selected for this year’s market. Full-time vendors are those that will be on-site at each market of the season.
The full-time vendors include:
• Arlowines
•Bamboo Island Snack Shack
• C-Mac’s Smoothies
• Chanticlare Farm
• Cindy’s
• Connect Roasters
• Cranky Mike’s
• Dip and Dollop
• Dr. Becker’s Bites
• The Fancy Frog
• Farmlander
• Good Morning Bakery
• Gracie Pie Apothecary
• Hardin’s Family Farm
• Heidelberr Farms
• I’ll Have the Same
• John Bailey Honey
• LaFevor Farm
• Little Angels’ Secret
• Llama Bean Coffee Co.
• LoveALatte
• Martinez Tacos
• Miabella’s Inc.
• Michaela Mantarian Floral
• Natural Formations Jewelry
• The Neighborhood Kitchen
• Nuts To Go Corp
• Philo Collective
• ReCharge Coffee Co.
• Relax Yourself
• The Ripple Effect Healing Arts
• Schiel Food Service
• Simply Essential
• Songbird Hill Farm
• Sonoma Farm
• Stamper Cheese
• Steep & Spice LLC
• Stoub Family Farms
• Sweet Darren’s
• Tasty Tomato Treats
• Turtle Acres
The market opens May 7 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.