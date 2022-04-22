Group honoring fallen police officers to visit Bradley

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — A national organization honoring fallen police officers will make a stop in August in Bradley.

Beyond the Call of Duty is scheduled to stop and honor Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed in the line of duty Dec. 29.

Fellow Officer Tyler Bailey was shot and seriously wounded during a call that night to a Bradley hotel.

The organization sponsors a traveling memorial event called The End of Watch Ride to Remember. It features a group of motorcycle riders from the State of Washington escorting a 40-foot trailer across the country to honor officers who died in the previous year, according to a news release from the organization.

This year, the ride is honoring an unprecedented 600 fallen officers killed in the line of duty in 2021, beginning June 1, about 21,000 miles and 79 days. The ride starts in Spokane Valley, Wash.

The group will make a stop at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Bradley Municipal Center 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley.

The organization’s founder, Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, said they want to show police departments and their families who have lost partners and friends they are not alone.

“I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and give back to the departments and let the surviving officers and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten,” he said in the news release.

In 2020, the ride covered 18,000 miles, in honor of 146 officers killed in the line of duty in 2019. Last year, they traveled 22,300 miles in 94 days in honor of 339 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 (the longest continuous ride in the United States and the longest memorial ride).

The organization’s event name is based on an officer’s “End of Watch.” Also known as “Last Radio Call,” it is a ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio, followed by silence. All officers in that department hear the call, and observe the silence, remembering their fallen brother or sister.

End of Watch Ride to Remember aims to pay respects to fallen officers and assist their families however they can.

To find out more and see all of the cities the End of Watch Ride will be visiting this year, go to <a href="http://endofwatchride.com" target="_blank">endofwatchride.com</a>.

WHAT: A project of the national organization Beyond the Call of Duty, the End of Watch Ride to Remember will travel the country to honor fallen police officers.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

WHERE: Bradley Municipal Center 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley

DETAILS: Visit endofwatchride.com