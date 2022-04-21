KCC ranks in top 10 Military Friendly Schools

KANKAKEE — The community is invited to Kankakee Community College on Monday, April 25, for a celebration of the college’s ranking as a Top 10 Military Friendly School.

A reception will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the campus’ College Center. Remarks will be at 1:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

KCC ranks seventh among all small community colleges in the upcoming 2022 Guide to Military Friendly Schools, published in conjunction with “G.I. Jobs” magazine. The 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the magazine’s May and October issues and can be found at <a href="https://www.militaryfriendly.com" target="_blank">militaryfriendly.com</a>.

More information about educational benefits for military veterans, spouses and dependents, may be found at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/veterans" target="_blank">kcc.edu/veterans</a>. Community members and prospective students can request information at <a href="https://www.veterans.kcc.edu" target="_blank">veterans.kcc.edu</a>, by emailing <a href="mailto:finaid@kcc.edu" target="_blank">finaid@kcc.edu</a>, or calling 815-802-8550.

• Full-time advisers on staff, including career advising

• Priority registration

• Career Services

• Scholarships for military students and veterans

• Veteran’s Resource Center, which is staffed and offers dedicated resources

• The KCC Veterans Association is an approved chapter of the Student Veterans of America and SALUTE Veterans National Honors Society.

• Military students called to active service return without penalty

• In-district tuition for CH. 33 Post 9/11 and CH. 30 Montgomery GI Bill recipients

• Awards credit for College Level Examination Program (CLEP) and/or DANTES Subject Standardized Tests (DSST) exams

• Accepts the ACE recommendations for awarding credit for CLEP and/or DSST

• Gives college credit for military training and experience

• Annual military friendly events: Veteran Stole Ceremony for graduating service members and a Veteran Recognition Ceremony.

• Disability Services

• Tutoring Services