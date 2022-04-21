A.N. Webber celebrates 12 years as SmartWay certified

KANKAKEE — As Earth Day approaches, A.N. Webber celebrates its 12th year as a SmartWay Certified Carrier. According to a news release, the company shared that its goal is to create a more sustainable supply chain and reduce the negative impact emissions can have on the environment.

“By partnering with the SmartWay program, we are better able to streamline shipping operations so that we may use less fuel and generate less pollution,” the company said in a press release.

“We believe that not only is important to be great leaders and supporters within our community, but to also be stewards to our environment.”

A transportation, logistics and warehousing firm, A.N. Webber Inc.’s headquarters is located at 2150 S. U.S. Route 45-52 in Kankakee.

Freight shippers, carriers, logistics companies and other stakeholders partner with EPA to measure, benchmark and improve logistics operations so they can reduce their environmental footprint.

Through SmartWay technology verification and branding, EPA officials say they have accelerated availability, adoption and market penetration of fuel-saving technologies and operational practices while helping companies save fuel, lower costs and reduce adverse environmental impacts.

“A.N. Webber Inc. is committed to creating a more sustainable supply chain, and we are proud to continue our partnership with SmartWay so that we may persist in finding ways to reduce any negative impact that we may have to the environment,” A.N. Webber said in the release.

For more information about the EPA’s SmartWay program, visit <a href="http://epa.gov/smartway" target="_blank">epa.gov/smartway</a>.