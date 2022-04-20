Local programs available for caregivers

Several local programs from Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, and Project SUN are being offered to residents who caregive for a loved one.

<strong>Stress-Busting for Family Caregivers</strong>

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays now through June 27, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will be hosting a program for caregivers.

Stress-Busting for Family Caregivers will be held at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. To register, call Amanda at 815-523-9919.

The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers ™ is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia or a chronic illness.

The program has been proven to:

• Improve the quality of life of family caregivers who are providing care to an older loved one.

• Help caregivers manage their stress and cope better with their lives.

In the Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers, caregivers will:

• Learn about stress and its effects

• Practice stress management techniques

• Develop problem solving skills

The Stress-Busting Programs teaches caregivers:

• The impact of stress on your health and how it relates to caregiving.

• How to deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving.

• How to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one.

Caregivers are given everything needed including a session handbook and online access to a meditation exercise and relaxation strategies videos.

Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression, and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life.

Caregivers have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.

<strong>Caregiver Stress Reduction</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional or behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 25, at the B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be creating personal dream catchers. This activity will allow parents and caregivers to clear their minds while enjoying a few fun hours out connecting with the Project SUN team and other caregivers.

Prior registration is required by 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. This event is free. Register through the day session registration link, the evening session registration link, or use the links on the Project SUN Kankakee Facebook page.

These recreational craft classes are offered every month. Childcare stipends are available upon request, when registering. To learn more about the Project SUN initiative, call 815-304-5933 or go to projectsunkankakee.org.

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to Kankakee County parents and caregivers with children under age 21 who experience mental, emotional and behavioral health concerns.

<strong>Living With Alzheimer's: For Caregivers</strong>

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, will be hosting "Living With Alzheimer's: For Caregivers — Middle Stage."

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join for this three-part series and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

These meetings will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 18, 25 and June 1, at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

Part one, on May 18, the following topics will be discussed: symptoms of middle stage; communication; relationship changes; providing personal care; preparing for hospitalizations.

Part two, on May 25, the following topics will be discussed: behavior changes; medication management; home safety; driving; living alone; wandering.

Part three, June 1, the following topics will be discussed: day services; in-home services; senior living options; caregiver needs.

For more information or to register, contact Amanda at 815-523-9919.