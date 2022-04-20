Local NWS observer shares breakdown of precipitation of March, April

Tim Sheehan, a Kankakee resident, is a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network observer for the National Weather Service. The NWS uses his measurements for official records.

He shared a breakdown of the amount of precipitation the area has received since March 1, the beginning of the meteorological spring.

Since that date, Sheehan has counted a rainfall total of 5.41 inches.

“In that timeframe, I’ve counted 22 days with measurable precipitation [and] 27 days with at least a trace of precipitation,” he said.

He noted that the “wettest” stretch the area has had this spring was from March 18 to April 9, where 17 of the 22 days had measurable precipitation.