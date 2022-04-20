Calendar of Events: April 20-26

<strong>April 21</strong>

<strong>The Great Pages Circus</strong>

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, The Great Pages Circus will take the stage. Tickets are $20 per person and ages 14 and younger are free. Limit two free kids per one paid adult. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before showtime.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.pagecircus.com" target="_blank">pagecircus.com</a></strong>

<strong>April 22</strong>

<strong>Earth Day Open House</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Willowhaven Park & Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000 E. Road, Kankakee, all ages are invited for an Earth Day open house. Activity tickets will be sold at the door and are $3 each or $5 for two.

<strong>» More info: <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a></strong>

<strong>April 23</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions’ Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast that also includes sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person. Children 5 and younger are free.

For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180. This will be the last breakfast until September.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:bradleylionsclub@gmail.com" target="_blank">bradleylionsclub@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at Manteno Church of God (Love’s Closet), 126 E. First St., Manteno. Spring and summer clothing available in all sizes for men, women and children. Free.

<strong>» More info: 815-263-9054</strong>

<strong>Mother’s Day Sip ‘n Shop</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne Parish Hall, 206 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, there will be craft vendors with spring and Mother’s Day-themed items and gifts.

<strong>» 815-427-8265</strong>

<strong>Gabriella Pepper Creations event</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flanagan’s Pub, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park, Gabriella Pepper Creations will be on site for a salsa tasting and heat competition.

<strong>» 815-465-8000</strong>

<strong>Krafty Kids with Camille</strong>

At 1 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, there will be a workshop featuring kit making.

<strong>» Register: 815-932-5279</strong>

<strong>Just Kids</strong>

From 6 to 9 p.m., Exploration Station at 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais, is hosting a Just Kids night where parents can drop off children for a hot dog dinner, free play in the museum, crafts, games and more. It’s for ages 4 to 12 and is $16 per kid.

<strong>» 815-933-9905, ext. 3</strong>

<strong>One World, One Sky</strong>

At 6, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. at ONU’s Strickler Planetarium, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, Big Bird’s Adventure will return. Tickets are $3 per person, cash only. Doors open 15 minutes before first show.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.strickler.olivet.edu" target="_blank">strickler.olivet.edu</a></strong>

<strong>Jammin’ on the One</strong>

At 7 p.m., doors open for the 8 p.m. Starlight Entertainment concert held at NABVETS #0084, 13161 E. Central St., Pembroke. Performances by Kingsman Entertainment and the Starlight Entertainment House Band. Tickets are $35 in advance and include dinner. Tickets at the door are $40, and vaccination cards are required.

<strong>» Tickets: 219-614-9585 (Jerome Taylor)</strong>

<strong>April 24</strong>

<strong>Knights of Columbus Breakfast</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will host a breakfast buffet. The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more. Proceeds will benefit The Pregnancy Resource Center.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:kofc14012@yahoo.com" target="_blank">kofc14012@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>April 25</strong>

<strong>Bingo at Flanagan’s</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Flanagan’s Pub, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park, bingo night will return for a night of fun.

<strong>» 815-465-8000</strong>

<strong>April 27</strong>

<strong>Get to Know the Chamber</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Fourth Floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, all members are invited whether new to the Chamber, new to an organization or want to learn more about the Chamber. Free to attend, light lunch provided. Register by April 22.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com</a></strong>

<strong>Manteno Women’s Club</strong>

Starting at noon at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, the Manteno Women’s Club will meet and lunch will be served. New members are welcome to join the meeting.

<strong>» 815-468-3519</strong>