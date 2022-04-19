State tourism face: Jane Lynch

<p dir="ltr">SPRINGFIELD – Illinois is teaming up with award-winning actress and Illinois native Jane Lynch for a series of tourism ads.

The $30 million campaign is called “<strong><a href="https://media.enjoyillinois.com/toolkit-middleofeverything" target="_blank">Middle of Everything</a></strong>” and will feature the Illinois State University alum best known for her role in the hit TV show “Glee,” who makes her directorial debut in the TV ads.

“Not only did I experience the many wonders of Illinois, from Chicago to Springfield to Grafton, but I also worked along side the Shedd Aquarium’s Wellington the penguin, who is an amazing method actor by the way,” Lynch said.

Production of the TV ads was a Screen Actors Guild [SAG] project featuring a cast of Illinois actors.

The ads feature Illinois destinations to discover all around the state, including the Route 66 Hall Of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Cozy Dog Drive In located in Springfield, as well as Chicago attractions such as the Art Institute and Shedd Aquarium.

Shedd Aquarium CEO Bridget Coughlin said 2 million people visit each year, many from long distance locations.

“Nearly one million from outside the state of Illinois, and they have come here because Shedd is just one part of a mosaic of world class experiences found only here in this amazing state,” Coughlin said.

The $30.3 million campaign includes ads that will run in eight states, targeting travelers in the Midwestern markets on broadcast TV in Illinois and neighboring states. The ads will also appear nationally on cable TV starting April 25.