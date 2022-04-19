Blues club hosting final show?

“I<em>t could be a spoonful of diamond. Could be a spoonful of gold. Just a little spoon of your precious love. Satisfy my soul — Howlin Wolf.</em>

The Friends of the Blues club has been bringing a spoonful of shows to the Kankakee area since 2006, and those energetic live events will more than likely be coming to an end.

James Walker, a co-founder of the local blues club, is stepping down from his all-everything promotion of live blues music by regional and national acts at various venues in Kankakee and Iroquois County. The Friends of the Blues will be hosting its 195th show with Too Slim and the Taildraggers at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club in Bourbonnais. It’s the final show for Walker.

“We had a lot of fun,” he said. “I always considered them parties. We’re having a party with music, food and friends.”

Walker and his wife, Susan, were always there to happily greet area blues fans at the door each year from April to November at such venues as the Moose Lodge in Bradley, Kankakee Valley Boat Club in Kankakee and the Longbranch Restaurant in L’Erable to name a few.

The local blues shows have been on hiatus the past two years due to COVID, but the club hosted as many as 21 shows in 2012. It has been lot of work for Walker, a retired teacher.

“It took quite a lot of time, but I was retired so what the heck,” he said. “I made the posters, wrote the press releases, did the contract work, secured the hotels and the venues. I also booked and secured the sound and light people. I could do that from my desk.”

The work the day of the show has just gotten to be too taxing for Walker, 71.

“We wouldn’t get back home until 1 a.m., and it was hard to get to sleep then,” he said. “The physical part of it has gotten to be too much. … I always brought a lot of CDs, magazines and posters [for door prizes].”

Walker has asked around to see if anyone would be interested in taking over his role, but nobody has stepped up.

“It would be nice,” he said. “The people I’ve asked said, ‘I don’t want to do it.’”

Most of the Friends of the Blues’ fans are Baby Boomers, so finding someone new will likely have to come from the small number of younger fans.

Nonetheless, next Tuesday’s Too Slim show at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is fitting for the Walkers’ final show. Too Slim was the first show Walker brought to the area in 1999, before the Friends of the Blues was formed at the Kaper’s Hardware House in Watseka. Since then, Too Slim’s many return engagements have become much anticipated events.

Walker has always said that the Friends of the Blues is local free group of live music lovers. Everyone is invited.

“My wife and I were ‘old’ when we started promoting these Friends of the Blues’ concert parties, and that was 16 years ago,” he said. “COVID-19 killed our shows for 2020 and 2021 as well as wounding the entire entertainment industry. So, now seems like a good time for us to end with one final concert. It would be nice to find a new promoter to take over, but no one has yet stepped forward.”

For the final show Too Slim and the Taildraggers will be a good one on the outdoor patio. It’s his first show in the area since 2018. Tim “Too Slim” Langford has been a monster guitarist and unabashed blues-rocker for 36 years, from 1986 to 2022, according to a Friends’ news release.

Langford has recorded 24 albums, the most recent being 2020’s, “The Remedy.” This hard driving album is the follow up to the band’s acclaimed “High Desert Heat CD,” which was nominated for a 2019 Blues Music Award in the Blues-Rock Album category.

Langford’s latest touring band consists of Zach Kasik on bass and new drummer Chris Rieser on drums. Expect the trio to play an eclectic style of American roots rock that’s a genre all its own. They blend electric blues, funky blues-rock, Americana, Southern swamp rock and instrumental guitar.

Yes, it has been a lot of fun.

WHAT: Too Slim and the Taildraggers

WHEN: 7 p.m. April 26

WHERE: Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais

COVER: $10

Food and beverages available