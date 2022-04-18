Kankakee Art League meeting, painting workshop held Tuesday

The Kankakee Art League will host its business meeting and painting workshop at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The event will be held at the Lisieux Pastoral Center at 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee.

The day will start with the group’s regular business meeting, followed by a watercolor painting workshop led by Christine Michels. The event is open to persons 16 years and older.

The workshop will be painting bokeh effects with watercolor. Participants will need general watercolor supplies, including watercolor paper for a small painting, and their own subject for the focal point of the painting. Additional information is available through messaging through the Kankakee Art League’s page on Facebook.