Former driver's license facility to have new use

The former <strong>Illinois Secretary of State’s driver’s license facility</strong> along <strong>Blatt Boulevard</strong> in <strong>Bradley</strong> was one of the most heavily visited — and criticized — locations within Kankakee County for years.

Because the secretary of state sought and then found a larger location within Bradley, the facility was packed up and moved into the <strong>Village Square Shopping Plaza</strong> in early 2020.

It left the approximate 4,400-square-foot brick and cement block structure at the <strong>Blatt Subdivision</strong> just off of <strong>Kennedy Drive</strong> vacant.

It has been vacant ever since. That situation is likely to change. The location is set to be repurposed.

Bradley-based <strong>R&R Construction</strong> purchased the property on March 8 for $350,000, according to documents from the <strong>Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds</strong> office.

The company, headed by <strong>Ronald Kinzinger</strong> and <strong>Bradford Smith</strong>, is renovating the property.

The hope is by mid- to late-summer 2022 the location will once again be back in circulation.

Gone are the frustrated license seekers as well as the joyful first-time drivers’ license holders. What will replace the approximate 40-year home of the DMV is not yet known.

The new owners will be looking to lease the location for commercial use — whether it be for a single user or whether it needs to be subdivided.

Asked if there were any interesting papers or driver testing forms left behind, <strong>Abby Smith</strong>, with R&R’s real estate development office, said nothing exciting was left for the new owners.

While plans are still being finalized, Smith said extensive work is being completed inside and out.

She noted green space would be added to break up the asphalt parking lot. She said green space would likely be added all around the property.

“It’s certainly a well-known building. We are going to improve this site and make it look not like the DMV.”

The developers have not put out any significant feelers as of yet, but Smith noted the company would be open to constructing what a new commercial tenant could need.

The location would seem to be an attractive site. It is located off of one of Kankakee County’s main arteries and is basically located within the heart of the <strong>Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais metro region</strong>.

Whomever will be the ultimate occupants of the site will most certainly not draw the attention nor the traffic to the site that its former user did for 40 years.