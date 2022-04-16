Peoples Bank steps up to sponsor city's fireworks show

KANKAKEE — Peoples Bank of Kankakee County President Jeff Hammes describes himself as a big fan of fireworks.

It would be fair to call him a super fan, perhaps even an extreme fan.

Thanks to a story published in the Daily Journal, Hammes’ love of fireworks and Peoples Bank’s celebration of its 60th year, the Kankakee city administration was able to find its sought-after title sponsor for the annual July Fourth fireworks display along the banks of the Kankakee River.

“It seemed like a fitting thing to do,” the 52-year-old Hammes said of the bank’s commitment to fund the entire $24,000 fireworks show set to light the sky for 25 minutes beginning at dusk on July 2.

At the suggestion of his wife, Lisa, who is a Peoples Bank marketing specialist, after she read the April 5 front-page story regarding the need for sponsors, Hammes sprang into action.

“I thought about it for about five minutes,” he said before deciding to commit to Lisa’s suggestion.

The following day, Hammes reached out to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis. Curtis was not available, so he left a message explaining his idea.

“I got a call right back. He seemed genuinely thrilled,” he said.

Fittingly, Curtis described the message from Hammes as “explosive.”

When the two finally found time to talk, Hammes explained his thoughts. With the bank celebrating a significant milestone, he would like to share the occasion with the community.

Curtis could not have said “yes” any faster.

When he initially set out to find a sponsor, Curtis was hoping for $5,000, or perhaps $10,000, from an individual or organization. The entire show? That thought never even crossed his mind.

“I was humbled and taken aback that they would step up and do that. For someone to do 100 percent ...,” the first-term mayor said, trailing off.

Curtis said not having the fireworks was not even a consideration. He views it as important to the community.

“I believe it brings the community together,” he said.

With the bank celebrating its 60th birthday, Curtis said the show will serve as “one heck of a birthday candle on top of the cake.”

He noted until he received the telephone message from Hammes that day, he wasn’t having the best of days. That message, of course, turned what was a bad day into a good day. A very good day.

“That message brought a smile to my face,” he said.

On July 2, when the night sky is lit with explosions of colors, there will likely be smiles on many faces.

Curtis said this donation has taught him a lesson as he enters the second year of his four-year mayoral term.

“We have a lot of great individuals and businesses in Kankakee,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to ask.”

So what are the mayor’s plans for the July 4, 2023, celebration?

“I’m not sure, but Jeff has set the bar very high for next year,” he said.

Hammes was asked if the fireworks sponsorship may become an annual event for the bank.

He paused and then chuckled.

That question was one he wasn’t ready to answer. Perhaps someone else will step forward with an “explosive” offer.

Sponsored entirely by Peoples Bank, the City of Kankakee's fireworks show will be Saturday, July 2, along the banks of the Kankakee River between Beckman Park, on the north side of the river, and Kankakee Community College, on the river's south banks.