LCC boiler update: waiting for stable weather to shut off 2nd boiler

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 officials are waiting for the weather to stabilize before shutting off the second boiler at Lincoln Cultural Center so that the equipment can be removed and replaced.

Nicole Terrell-Smith, assistant superintendent of business services, gave a brief update on the status of the project to replace the LCC boilers during Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting at Edison Primary School.

One of the two boilers, which provide heat to both LCC and King Middle School, is currently shut off while the other is still running.

In January, the district relocated 162 staff members and more than 800 students from LCC and King to other district schools, area churches and downtown Kankakee buildings after announcing that the boilers were likely to be decommissioned by state fire officials.

Since a repair was made to one of the boilers, the decommission did not happen.

However, the district still took the precaution of moving everyone out — and keeping them out for the rest of the school year — in light of the warning from the local fire marshal and because previous repairs did not last.

School officials said the boilers are about 30 years old.

A project to replace both boilers was approved by the board on Jan. 10, the day before the warning was given. The approved bid was for $1,251,000 from Monaco Mechanical in Lisle.

“We are monitoring the weather as we prepare to shut the LCC boilers off,” Terrell-Smith said. “So, we are preparing for that project. Originally, we anticipated starting April 15, but we continue to dip below into freezing temps.”

Terrell-Smith said that above-freezing temperatures have to be maintained before the second boiler can be safely shut off. The target is to meet and sustain around 55-degree weather.

“We are watching the weather so we can go ahead and turn the boilers off and start this project,” she said.

Superintendent Genevra Walters noted that one of the two boilers could not continue operating and was shut down.

The other boiler was still leaking at the time students were moved out; it was then repaired and is being monitored on a daily basis, she said.

“We didn’t want to turn it off because we didn’t want the pipes to freeze in both buildings,” she explained. “So, as soon as the weather stabilizes, we’ll stop monitoring, shut it down and start to remove both boilers to prepare to replace them.”

Due to the size of the boilers, there would not be a place to put them until the current ones are moved out, so they will not be arriving until then, Walters said.

Barring any delays with receiving materials, the boilers should arrive by August, she said.

“We don’t start turning the boilers on until close to October, so that will give us plenty of time to make sure the boilers are ready for the upcoming winter,” she said.

