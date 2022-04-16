Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomes new doctors

Daily Journal staff report

Last summer, Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomed two new doctors.

<strong>Jonathan Glickstein, MD</strong>

In June, Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomed Jonathan Glickstein, MD, who provides otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) services.

Glickstein is an experienced specialist who has treated a wide variety of conditions including hearing loss, Meniere’s disease, vocal cord disorders, tonsillitis, vertigo and more.

He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology for Head and Neck Surgery — Otolaryngology, and by the National Board of Medical Examiners.

Glickstein now comes to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka through a collaboration with Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.

He is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic on the second floor of IMH.

<strong>Ismail Bobat, MD</strong>

IMH announced in August the addition of Ismail Bobat, MD, specializing in pulmonology services. Bobat is an experienced pulmonologist who specializes in asthma, COPD, occupational lung diseases, complex lung infections and diseases, lung cancer screening and work-up, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia and more.

Bobat has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. He is also Board Certified in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine.

His experience includes pulmonologist and intensivist at OSF Medical Group in Danville; associate physician at Pulmonary Associates in Davenport, Iowa; and an eICU intensivist, staff physician for Provena Health System.

Bobat has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report 2020 as one of the best care for COPD patients, recognized among the “most influential doctors” by USA Today 2009, recognized as “Guardian angel” at PUSMC and recognized as “Guardian angel” at Provena Covenant Medical Center.

Bobat is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic on the second floor of IMH.

<strong>Where to seek care</strong>

The hospital is located at 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. For more information, call 815-432-5841.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital received two 2020-2021 ICAHN Flex Grants for Emergency Medical Services education in the amount of $3,000 each.

The EMS education award is available to all Illinois critical access hospitals and resource hospitals and provides funding for hospital EMS to conduct local EMS education programs and assists local units with updates on billing practices or leadership development, including EMS needs assessment.

EMS are vital to rural health care and effectively provide life-saving care throughout the East-Central Illinois area. IMH serves a rural area of 296 square miles. IMH provides continuing education and training to local fire departments on CPR-AED. In order to stay current with EMS care and education and to abide by the American Heart Association’s requirements, it’s necessary to purchase instructor and provider updates.

These additional materials enable the AHA Instructors at IMH to offer regular education and training to EMS, as well as provide ongoing staff training through the IMH education department, training to other health care organizations and to community-based classes. To date, IMH has trained 413 participants.

“I feel the more people we can get trained in CPR and AED use the better chance a bystander or loved one will have of surviving sudden cardiac arrest,” said Georgia Woodby, IMH’s employee health and education coordinator, AHA instructor, and paramedic. “It’s actually that person’s last chance of survival.

"My goal in each class is to make sure the students have the confidence and skills to react, perform CPR, and use the AED during these very stressful, emotional, and adrenaline-filled situations. ... The equipment I use to teach classes is the most up-to-date mannequins and materials available through the American Heart Association, which would not be possible without the ICAHN grants we receive.”

IMH offers CPR training at a minimum of two courses per month to communities in the area, including local businesses, nursing homes, daycare providers, 4-H groups, high schools, churches, and hold community classes for anyone who is interested. Each certification has to be renewed every two years. For more information or to schedule a class, contact Woodby at 815-432-7729.