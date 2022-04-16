Illinois hopes for $2B in restaurant aid

Kathleen Slavin could be considered part of the so-called “1 percenters.”

No, the Aroma Park resident and owner of Ryan’s Pier restaurant, also in Aroma Park, is not part of the nation’s ultra-rich.

She is, however, one of the few restauranteurs who have operated a dining establishment during the COVID-19 pandemic and prospered.

“I look at our books and kept saying, ‘Oh God. I can’t believe this.’ Even during the peak of COVID, we did well,” said Slavin, who has been a part of the business since her parents, Joe and Patricia, purchased the former Pier 6 location in 1985.

Slavin was able to endure the past two years of restaurant struggles largely due to a 98-seat outdoor dining section where guests could view the Kankakee River.

“We’ve weathered the storm well. Very well,” she said.

OTHER 99 PERCENT

As Slavin is well aware, the success of the region’s restaurant business sector since COVID became part of the public’s daily conversation in March 2020 has been a much-discussed topic.

She is also well aware her location has bucked the odds and she counts her blessings for that fact.

In an effort to deal with the remaining 99 percent, the United States Congress is pushing a $55 billion aid package — Relief for Restaurants and Other Hard Hit Small Business Act of 2022 — to get through the U.S. Senate and to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bill was adopted by the U.S. House by a 223-203 vote on April 7.

Members approved House Bill 3807 which would inject some $55 billion into the budgets of independent restaurants nationwide, meaning those with 20 or fewer locations.

Illinois restaurant owners could be seated at the table in an attempt to get a bite at some $2 billion headed here to help get them back on their feet following two harsh years brought on by the pandemic-related restrictions.

How important are restaurants to a local economy? Economic expects note 10 percent of the U.S. workforce is employed through restaurants. The National Restaurant Association predicted in pre-COVID times that 15 million people could be working in this industry by 2024.

The national association noted in 2021 that restaurant and food-service sales were $240 billion below its 2020 pre-pandemic forecast.

In addition, industry experts noted 30,000 restaurant industry jobs were lost due to the pandemic as of early 2022.

<strong>SIGNIFICANT LOSSES</strong>

For restaurant owners, the news of a pending infusion of cash may be as good as seeing full seating sections within their establishments.

Tim Berdebes, owner of Family House Restaurant along Kennedy Drive in Bradley, is keeping his fingers crossed that the legislation becomes law and that his eatery gets a portion of the funding.

“We are doing well now,” Berdebes acknowledged. But he noted the past two years have been more than difficult, adding that revenues were down sharply.

“We lost hundreds of thousands. If we do qualify for this potential funding, we definitely would accept it,” he said.

Berdebes noted while there has been a noticeable increase of restaurant patrons the past few months, there has been a noticeable increase in costs for food, paper goods and labor.

“We cannot absorb all of that,” he said. “The last couple years hurt a lot.”

Sam Toia, Illinois Restaurant Association’s president and CEO, said there are owners of some 11,000 restaurants and bars who didn’t receive any federal relief through similar legislation a year ago.

The money is targeted to help pay staffing, vendors and taxes.

“It’s been a rough couple years. That kind of goes without saying,” Toia said, noting there are many restaurant operators within Kankakee County who would be eligible for funding.

He said people need to understand that of every $1 coming into a restaurant, an estimated 95-97 cents goes out for expenses. This calculation means there is a razor-thin profit margin.

“Gross sales look good. The problem is the bottom line is not looking good. Owners can’t raise prices as fast as cost and expenses are going up,” Toia acknowledged.

Toia noted Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are supporters of the pending legislation.

<strong>PART OF ‘THRIVING’ COMMUNITY</strong>

Back in Kankakee County, Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and Manteno’s mayor, termed this legislation as “huge” for area operators as well as suppliers to the food service industry.

“This is about what we talk about quite often,” he said. “These businesses help deliver what people refer to as the ‘livability’ of a community. We have a number of dining locations, breweries and other establishments which have been hurt. These locations are what help make this a community.

“A thriving restaurant industry is related to a thriving community. ... Maintaining this business section is huge on a number of levels. Very few of these operators are getting rich. They provide a living and they provide jobs. These are industries definitely hit hard by the pandemic and many people have yet to return to the option of dining out.”

Back in Aroma Park, Slavin may need to pinch herself to make sure she is not dreaming when it comes to the success Ryan’s Pier is experiencing. She also has deep concerns for those who have suffered.

Slavin knows there is a very fine line between success and failure.

She said if this legislation is ultimately signed by Biden, she won’t seek any funding. She wants to see the funding go to those who have suffered and are in need.

“We were able to adapt to what is happening,” she said. “I think it’s amazing any independent restaurant survived this. It’s been due to the loyalty of the community.”

A picturesque view of the Kankakee River didn’t hurt.