Carrying faith on Good Friday

BONFIELD — The sound of wood scraping the pavement accompanied Bart Durbin, 75, of Bonfield, as he carried a 6-foot-tall wooden cross along the main thoroughfare in Bonfield on Friday morning.

Durbin was joined by nearly a dozen fellow parishioners from Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish to help with a 2-mile walk through town in celebration of Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday.

“I hope it brings the thought of God and Jesus to their mind,” Durbin said of potential onlookers in town. “Even if it just puts it in their heart for a moment, that’s a good start.”

Durbin began the ceremonial cross walk four years ago, keeping the tradition alive in 2020 when church services were canceled by making the trek by himself.

“It was a beautiful sight to see, especially with no services on Easter or Christmas,” said Pastor Keith Blankenship, whose been with the parish since July 2019. “It’s nice to see that kind of faith in the congregation.”

Pastor Blankenship will hold Easter Sunday services for the Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield.