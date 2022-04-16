Antique store in Gilman is 'Tyler strong'

GILMAN — The shockwaves of the shooting on Dec. 29 at a Bradley hotel that left Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic dead and Officer Tyler Bailey severely wounded reached Gilman, a town 30 miles away.

There are efforts underway in the Iroquois County community to raise funds to support Bailey’s family during the officer’s recovery.

At The Gathering, located at 931 S. Crescent St. in Gilman, the first thing a shopper sees when walking through the door is a large display of homemade treats and candy — all with tags featuring the blue-line flag honoring first responders.

Also on the tags are the words “Tyler strong” and “Back the Blue,” along with Bailey’s badge number, 547. A percentage of the sales generated from these treats go toward the Bailey family.

The store offers an array of law enforcement-themed products, so when an opportunity to sell products to raise funds for the Bailey family, owner Cathy Perzee was more than onboard.

“It means everything because my son has been in law enforcement for 20 years and is a sheriff in [Iroquois County], having someone you love that’s out there — it’s a scary thing,” she said.

In the cafe connected to the store, homemade fudge is available for purchase. During the month of February, fudge sales were donated to Bailey and his family.

Additionally, one of the store’s vendors created “Back the Blue”-themed T-shirts and sweatshirts that were sold to raise funds for the family.

Between these three efforts, the store has raised $1,000.

While driving around Gilman, and through neighboring towns in Iroquois County, it’s not uncommon to see blue decor on buildings and businesses in support of law enforcement.

“It means a lot to be able to support them,” Perzee said.