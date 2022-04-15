County board candidacy questioned

Although the primary election is more than two months away, the validity of one candidate for a Kankakee County Board seat is being questioned.

Ray Van Gilder is running for a board seat as a Republican in District 12, which encompasses a large portion of western Kankakee County, including Bonfield where he resides. Chad Scanlon is also running for the same seat as a Republican in the primary set for June 28.

Van Gilder is the Salina Township road commissioner, which County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said would be a conflict of interest and cited a 1908 Illinois state court case, People vs. Haas. In that case, Haas sought to run for state senator while he was the Cook County clerk.

In 1972, then Illinois Attorney General William J. Scott opined in a similar case in Macoupin County that “it appears that incompatibility between offices arises where the constitution or a statute specifically prohibits the occupant of either one of the offices from holding the other ... because of the duties of either office a conflict in interest may arise.”

Wheeler said if Van Gilder was to win the primary and then go on to defeat Democrat Araceli Sharper in the November general election, he couldn’t be sworn in.

“He would be approving his own bills,” Wheeler said of his board duties should he be elected.

When contacted by phone on Wednesday, Van Gilder said he has no intention of withdrawing from the primary race.

“I’ve got proof that I can [run],” he said.

Van Gilder said he contacted the Township Officials of Illinois and was told that a road commissioner could run for county board if the population of the county is less the 600,000.

Jerry Crabtree, executive director of the Springfield-based organization, confirmed Van Gilder’s statement that he can run for the board seat while being a highway commissioner. He stated the population threshold, however, as 550,000.

“There are attorney general opinions out there that would call it incompatible,” Crabtree said when reached by phone Thursday.

But Crabtree said state law (50 ILCS 105/1.1) allows individuals to hold both offices. The law states: “A member of the county board in a county having fewer than 550,000 inhabitants, during the term of office for which he is elected, may also hold the office of township highway commissioner.”

Van Gilder said Wheeler doesn’t want him to run.

“He’s got somebody else picked,” Van Gilder said. “He doesn’t want road commissioners in there.”

Wheeler said, “It’s not a personal thing. ... The Illinois Supreme Court and the attorney general says you can’t hold both. This is the last week to resign [from the race]. Why would you spend all this money for a primary when the guy can’t even be sworn in?”

There are other attorney general opinions regarding similar cases of holding a township highway commissioner office and a trustee or board position at the same time. In 2005, then Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan informally commented on a similar case in Champaign County.

“Because of the potential conflicts in the duties of these offices, a person who serves simultaneously as both a village trustee and township highway commissioner would not be able to represent the interests of both entities adequately, fully and faithfully. Therefore, the two offices are incompatible and one person cannot simultaneously hold both,” Madigan wrote.

It’s possible this local race might be determined in court.

“State laws can trump an attorney general opinion,” Crabtree said.