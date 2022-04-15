Armour Road, I-57 road projects to impact traffic

Two major road projects will impact local traffic starting Monday.

<strong>Armour Road</strong>

The Illinois Department of Transportation made an official announcement Friday that the Armour Road bridge replacement project in Bourbonnais will begin Monday.

Armour Road traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the eastbound lanes as workers demolish and reconstruct the existing westbound lanes.

Demolition and reconstruction of the existing eastbound portion of the bridge will begin after the westbound portion is completed. The $5.9 million project is scheduled to be completed by July 2023, according to a press release.

<strong>Waldron Road</strong>

IDOT also announced Friday that Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close in both directions overnight, weather permitting, from Monday to Thursday to allow for the demolition of the Waldron Road/Maple Street overpass.

The road will be closed between the U.S. 45/52 interchange at (Exit 308) and the Illinois 50 interchange (Exit 315) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A posted detour will direct motorists to use U.S. 45/52 and Illinois 50 to connect back to I -57.

The Waldron Road/Maple Street overpass is scheduled for completion by mid-2023 and will cost $11.3 million.