Kankakee County Museum director named Young Museum Professional

A local name was listed among the 2022 “Best of Illinois History” award winners recently announced at Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield.

In last weekend’s event hosted by the Illinois State Historical Society, Kankakee County Museum Director Veronica Featherstone was presented with the Russell L. Lewis Jr. Young Museum Professional Award.

Of the honor, Featherstone said it was a “very nice surprise” to have the ISHS recognize the museum as an organization that is “creatively exploring and showcasing Kankakee County’s history and culture.”

“It made me feel proud, not only of myself, but of my team of museum staff, board members, and volunteers — both past and present — who helped me transition into this role,” she said.

“To be perceived as someone who shows similar attributes as Russell L. Lewis Jr. who did so much for the Chicago History Museum is quite an honor.”

Over 37 awards were presented during the luncheon. This year’s award recipients traveled across the state and the nation to accept their awards, which celebrated the best Illinois history books and authors, exhibits and exhibitors, filmmakers, playwrights and more.