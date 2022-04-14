Increases coming to gaming, liquor fees in Bradley

BRADLEY — When it comes to licensing video gaming machines and acquiring liquor licenses in Bradley, the cost of doing business is about to go up — in some cases considerably.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously supported an overhaul of the village’s gaming rules and made changes to its liquor fee structure, reducing some and raising others.

The new licensing year takes effect June 1.

One of the most significant hits is in the video gaming fee structure that will apply to the 118 gaming terminals within the village limits. At the recommendation of the village administration, the board unanimously approved a 1,000 percent increase in fees.

This current fiscal year, the village collected $2,950 in fees from gaming terminals. As a result of the approved increase, the village will collect $29,500. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said $250 per gaming terminal is the maximum allowed by the state for non-home rule communities.

Regarding liquor licenses, the village raised the license fee for video gaming cafes — of which the village has five — from $1,500 to $2,500. The village also raised the packaged liquor fee for four grocery stores from $1,500 to $2,000.

Liquors fees were not raised across the board. The village lowered the liquor license fee from $1,200 to $600 for six tavern locations with packaged sales and entertainment.

When it came to the liquor licenses for gaming cafes, Watson said he did not mind raising those due to the fact that while the locations do offer liquor sales, he doesn’t believe the locations provide much in terms of retail sales.

The revenues generated through these fees are placed in the village’s general fund.