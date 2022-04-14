Battle of the Badges returns with 3-on-3 tournament

BOURBONNAIS — First responders will again meet on the basketball court in honor of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.

This time, the “Battle of the Badges” will be a 3-on-3 double-elimination basketball tournament. The fundraising event will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais.

Police and fire personnel first went head-to-head in February at the Kankakee Rec Center. In that matchup, the police department took home the victory with a final score of 59-33.

The officers’ families spoke to those gathered at the event, thanking the community for its ongoing support and praising the work of local law enforcement and first responders.

“Hats off to what these guys do day in and day out,” Bailey’s father, Darin Bailey, said. “When they go out, they don’t know what they’re getting into and they put their hearts into it, and I can’t thank them enough.”

In the April 24 event at Adventure Commons, teams of police and fire personnel will again take part. There will be concessions, miniature golf and bounce houses.

All proceeds of the event will support the families of Rittmanic and Bailey. Rittmanic was killed and Bailey was severely wounded during a police call to a Bradley hotel on Dec. 29.

Tax-deductible donations may also be made by texting “adventure commons” to 888-364-4483.

For more information, call 815-939-3707.

WHAT: "Battle of the Badges," a 3-on-3 double-elimination basketball tournament

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24

WHERE: Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais

WHY: The fundraising event is held in honor of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey