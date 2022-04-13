Local music teacher uses ukuleles to reach kids during pandemic

BOURBONNAIS — Imagine being a music teacher during the pandemic.

Not only do you have to keep online students in sync with in-person students, but you also have to teach them all to sing and play instruments while following COVID-19 restrictions.

Carrie Chaparro, music teacher and choral department director in Bourbonnais Elementary School District, recalls struggling to find her footing in the 2020-21 school year.

“Going into the fall of that year, I think educators were still really confused about, you know, we all knew what the guidelines were, but how do we deal with that on a daily basis, especially with people like singers?” she said.

Chaparro took her choir students outside to sing with plenty of room to be socially distanced.

Problem solved, right?

Not exactly.

Half of her students stood in a straight line, 6 feet apart and wearing masks, while the other half were singing from home on their computers.

To add to the chaos, physical education classes were also held outside during these times.

Not to mention, she had to lug her equipment out with her, too.

“I had to use something with a [sound] track, because I had no way of doing anything, like I can’t bring a piano outside,” she said. “So I had to bring a speaker outside, and my computer, and all of our kids with our music, and all of our gym classes were pretty much outside, too. So, it was very interesting.”

It wasn’t what everyone was used to for choir practice, but they made it work — until it got chilly, anyway.

“I thought, ‘Well, what am I going to do when it’s too cold to come out here, especially with junior high kids?’” Chaparro recalled. “I teach music theory throughout my class as well, but knowing for months that we couldn’t sing, what are some options?”

Well aware that her students could only study music theory for so long before needing something more hands-on and engaging, Chaparro looked to what other schools were doing for ideas.

That’s when she found the ukulele.

"It just added a little bit of more fun when they definitely needed it the most."

“I knew ukuleles were being used in other places, for instance, the high school was already implementing them,” she said. “I have no experience at all with the ukulele. I play piano. I played with a band in junior high, but I’ve never ever played the ukulele.”

Starting from square one, Chaparro began researching the instrument.

From YouTube tutorials to webinars and Zoom classes, she was amazed at the amount of content out there for a novice to learn to play the ukulele.

“I just thought, ‘Well, you know, I think I can handle this, so let’s go ahead and try,’” she said.

A four-stringed instrument resembling a miniature classical guitar, the ukulele is generally considered easier to play than its full-sized counterparts, especially for beginners.

Chaparro then asked her principal if the school could purchase ukuleles for music class, but in the thick of learning to do school in a pandemic, new instruments weren’t exactly at the top of the priority list.

“They were resistant to spending the money, especially with all the money going out for COVID at the time,” she said. “So I just begged and begged him, and he agreed to purchase a class set.”

Once she got the OK for ukuleles, she let her seventh-grade students take them home.

“The singing over Zoom did not work really well, because you have to mute yourself and things like that, so I knew it was something they could work on at home and we could work on it together at the same time,” she said.

What made the experience even more unique was that the teacher was learning at the same time as the students.

“I think, to me, it’s never too late to learn, and if you have the desire and passion to do it, and the time to commit to it, it’s worth it,” Chaparro noted.

The majority of students seemed to take to the instrument; some even had prior experience and were able to share pointers with the rest of the class.

“We were all kind of ready to learn something new,” she said. “We had all been locked down for so long, that giving them ways to actually entertain themselves at home was also really nice.”

At the end of the unit, the students celebrated with a luau, where they got to wear Hawaiian shirts, play “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on ukulele for their teachers, and watch the Pixar movie “Lava.”

“It just added a little bit of more fun when they definitely needed it the most,” she said. “And I did, too. As educators, we all were just racking our brains on how to entertain and make things fun when these kids were so isolated.”

The ukuleles were such a success, she was able to get another set for the fourth graders to play in the classroom this year.

Fourth graders would normally be learning to play recorders, but the ukuleles are generally easier to sanitize and play, a definite plus with lingering COVID concerns.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that even fourth graders, 10 and 11 year olds, have picked it up and enjoyed it a lot,” she said.

Chaparro also noted that the pandemic challenged her to think and teach differently, from introducing new instruments in school to asking students to drum with buckets and objects in their home when they were over Zoom.

“I had to get creative, and I really enjoyed it, honestly,” she said. “I had to get out of my box.”