County buys future home for animal control

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board is continuing to work toward a new home for Kankakee County Animal Control.

At its meeting Tuesday at the county administration building, the board unanimously approved a resolution for Chairman Andy Wheeler to sign a purchase agreement for a building at 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais for $499,900. The building will need some renovations, as well as an addition on the facility that allows dogs to run outside of the kennel.

“We’ll have some kind of idea on what [the cost] of the addition would be coming up here in a couple of weeks,” Wheeler said. “... What we have is great.”

Wheeler said installation of a sprinkler system will be necessary, but they won’t have to rip out any walls.

“It’s minimal inside because it’s so new,” he said. “And the [previous] use was not high traffic or high impact.”

The addition will require a special use permit approved by the Village of Bourbonnais planning and zoning committee. The county has yet to prepare the necessary paperwork for that step.

“We don’t expect any roadblocks,” Wheeler said. “I have a good sense that since we already service Bourbonnais with animal control per contract, it’s a good thing for the residents for us to be closer instead of coming all the way from the other side of town.”

The current facility is located at 1270 Stanford Drive in Kankakee.

Wheeler is hopeful the new facility could be ready by the spring or summer of 2023.

The cost of the project has a price tag of $1.5 million, excluding building acquisition. Funding could come from alternative revenue funds, ARPA funds and a combination of grants.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re committing to animal control and moving forward, and we know what our plan is,” Wheeler said. “We’ve just got a few dominoes to fall.”

<strong>More real estate</strong>

Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Wheeler to execute an agreement with Nugent Curtis Real Estate of Kankakee for broker services.

On March 23, the board’s finance committee heard a presentation from Darien-based Wight & Company on a proposal to offer its services for planning and project implementation. In addition to the animal control facility, the project list included courthouse upgrades and renovations, potential new satellite court building, county government future plan concept, explore expansion parking options near the courthouse, and explore options protecting buses for rural transit program.

Wheeler said the board needed to have a real estate broker if it is to explore other properties.

<strong>Building acquisition</strong>: $499,900

<strong>Renovations</strong>: $1.5 million

<strong>Possible funding sources</strong>: Alternative revenue funds, ARPA funds and grants