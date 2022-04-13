Calendar of Events: April 13-19

<strong>April 13</strong>

<strong>Let’s Paint Together</strong>

At 6 p.m., Grapes & Hops will host a Easter-inspired “Cottontail” paint night. The class is $15 per person and is located at 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/3jnzdNk" target="_blank">bit.ly/3jnzdNk</a></strong>

<strong>Spring Carnival at Northfield Square</strong>

From 6 p.m. to close Thursday and Friday and from 2 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday, Fantasy Amusement will hold a spring carnival at Northfield Square Mall on Route 50 in Bourbonnais.

There will be rides, games, festival food and more. Operating hours subject to weather conditions.

<strong>» </strong>For more information, call 815-937-4241.

<strong>April 14</strong>

<strong>An Inside Look at Outsider Art</strong>

Thursday is the last day of the current exhibit at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The art on display is from Kankakee native Louis Walker Jr. and can be seen from noon to 4 p.m.

<strong>» </strong>For more information, call 815-685-9057.

<strong>Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted Spring Launch</strong>

From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Benoit Greenhouses, 568 N. 2750E Road, Kankakee, Mandy Benoit will be hosting the launch of her spring collection of jewelry. This is part of the fourth annual GIVE event, where 20 percent of sales are donated to the Samuel Myer's Foundation, the mission of which is to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

<strong>» </strong>For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/PommierBenoit" target="_blank">facebook.com/PommierBenoit</a>.

<strong>April 15</strong>

<strong>Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, all ages are invited for a nighttime egg hunt at Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais. The cost is $6 per child, and all are asked to bring a basket and flashlight. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» </strong>To register or for more information, call 815-933-9905, or go to <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.

<strong>Heritage Woods Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 5 p.m., there will be an Easter Egg Hunt held at Heritage Woods of Manteno, 355 Diversatech Drive, Manteno. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and bring a basket to take part in the hunt featuring more than 3,000 hidden eggs.

<strong>» 815-468-3553</strong>

<strong>April 16</strong>

<strong>AshleyCan Blood Drive</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, a blood drive will be held in honor of Ashley Montgomery, who passed away April 21, 2017, of pediatric cancer.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:maureen.ashleycan@gmail.com" target="_blank">maureen.ashleycan@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>First Ward Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 2 p.m., the First Ward neighborhood will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Old Fair Park, 525 Fair St., Kankakee. All children are welcome. To volunteer or donate, contact Alderpersons Michael Prude or Cherry Malone Marshall.

<strong>» 815-573-6905 (Prude); 815-260-8650 (Malone Marshall)</strong>

<strong>April 18</strong>

<strong>Bingo at Flanagan’s</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Flanagan’s Pub, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park, bingo night will return for a night of fun.

<strong>» 815-465-8000</strong>

<strong>April 20</strong>

<strong>Job fair</strong>

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Admission and workshops are free.

The day will feature three workshops:

• Effective search strategies for state employment: 9 a.m.

• “I have an interview — now what?” 10 a.m.

• How to write a resume to get you noticed: 11 a.m.

The following employers will be taking part in the job fair: AAF Flanders; ABF Freight; Advanced Climate Solutions; Agente Staffing; Aqua America Inc.; Express Employment Professionals; Gilman Healthcare Center; Good Shepherd Manor; Hoekstra Transportation; IBEW Local 176.

Illinois Departments of: Central Management Services; Children & Family Services; Corrections; Employment Security; Human Services; Revenue; Transportation.

Illinois State Police; Illinois Tollway; Kankakee Community College; Kankakee County Government; Kankakee County Training Center; Kankakee Valley Park District; MABA 57 Kankakee County Fire Chiefs Association; Milner Media Partners; Nexus Employment Solutions; Nucor Steel; PACE; Pactiv; Peoplelink; Phantom Harley Davidson; Pipefitters Local Union 597; Riverside Healthcare; Silvas International Inc.; Speedway; Ascension St. Mary's Hospital; Vanfab Inc.

<strong>» </strong>For more information, call 815-523-7779, or go to <a href="http://rephaas.com" target="_blank">rephaas.com</a>.