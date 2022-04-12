Park board discusses funding options for harbor repair

KANKAKEE — The future of Kankakee’s Beckman Harbor has been murky since the north wall collapsed in October during heavy rains, but the prospects for its eventual repair are starting to become a little clearer.

The Kankakee Valley Park District Board is exploring all avenues for funding options for Beckman Harbor, which was severely damaged by long-term erosion and is closed indefinitely.

The board held a committee meeting on Monday at the Bird Park administration building, and the harbor was atop the agenda. Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, said the state budget that passed on Friday included $56 million in OSLAD (Open Space Land Acquisition Development) grant funding.

If the district were to qualify, it could possibly apply for 90 percent funding through the grant program.

The OSLAD program is a state- financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation areas.

In the past, Heitz said, those grants could be applied for in July and awarded in February. No dates have yet been announced by the state.

“You get 50 percent upfront to get your project started,” she said. “And then once you finish the project, then you get reimbursed [for the remainder].”

In January, a preliminary estimate to rebuild the harbor came in at $3.2 million by Hoffman Estates-based Leopardo Companies, the construction company that rebuilt Splash Valley in 2020. The board approved $50,000 last week for Piggush Engineering to complete a feasibility study on Beckman Harbor.

The Bourbonnais-based firm is expected to begin the study in the next two to three weeks with completion expected in eight to 12 weeks.

Heitz said she will be working closely with Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce’s office for the OSLAD grant funding process.

<strong>Boat ramp to close</strong>

The boat ramp adjacent to the harbor will soon be closed, and a temporary gate will be erected to close it off. Emergency personnel will still have access and will be given keys to the locked gate.

Heitz said she’s been working with Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler and Joyce on the possible funding of $200,000 from a state infrastructure grant to fix the east wall of the harbor which is adjacent to the boat ramp. If that money is secured, the east wall could be repaired prior to the rebuilding the harbor. That would allow for the main ramp to reopen.

In addition, there are two ramps between the harbor and the Kankakee Boat Club that have been commonly referred to as jet-ski ramps. Board member Dave Skelly said the ramps are long enough to handle boats, but the bottom of the ramps need to be cleaned off to allow better access.

The ramp on the downstream side has a short pier that allows for boats to be anchored while they are put into the water. The ramp next to it doesn’t have a concrete pier.

“So what we’re essentially doing, we’re tying the hands of the entire countywide boating community to one ramp there,” Skelly said. “But if we were to install the same thing on the other side of the ramp on the upstream side of the ramp, you could then launch two boats at the same time.”

Skelly said the cost to construct another pier would be minimal, and it would just need the OK from the county planning department.

“I’ve been a boater all my life, and I’m sorry for being adamant about the harbor,” he said. “... I’m confident that we could do it for less than $10,000. If we’re looking at doing the harbor [rebuild] and this is going to be a three- or four-year project, it’s something we should do now. Show good faith toward the boating community and help them out with that issue.”

Skelly is looking to have the matter placed on the agenda for the board’s April 25 next meeting.