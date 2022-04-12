Local shelters rescue over 20 cats from one home

Over the past week, the teams at Kankakee County Humane Foundation and Sunrise Center Cat Rescue — headed by directors Jordan Chapman and Karen Hemza, respectively — have taken on a large-scale rescue mission.

A total of 27 cats have been rescued and are currently in need of foster homes and eventual adoption.

Chapman said that she had received a call from a paramedic, and previous KCHF adopter, who received a request for help from a homeowner in Kankakee County. The homeowner’s property had become internally overrun with cats as the state of the home declined.

“I was told ‘two bunches of cats,’” said Chapman, not knowing what to expect from that count.

After receiving the call early last week, Chapman and Hemza worked to set live traps in the house to collect the cats. This method is used due to risks related to undersocialization and feral behavior.

“Things probably just got out of hand and they did the best they could with their means and they probably meant well,” Chapman said of the homeowner.

After a few days of collecting cats through live traps, the homeowner agreed to relinquish all cats into the shelters’ care — except one. That one will likely be accompanying its owner to assisted living.

Chapman shared that the homeowner’s spouse passed away, and the owner hadn’t been staying at the home to keep up with it. All of the cats were from familial litters.

All but two small kittens had to be live-trapped. Rescuers heard them crying and found them in a box under a pile of books.

With Hemza’s new shelter in the process of preparing to open in Aroma Park, she provided space for the care of the cats until they could be fostered out and eventually adopted. Sunrise Center Cat Rescue is set to also include Furry Friends Spay & Neuter.

<strong>Helping the feline friends</strong>

In addition to the local shelters’ assistance, a tech from VCA County West agreed to foster two of the kittens who require bottle feeding. The kittens’ mother was rescued but had not been producing milk, likely due to lack of nutrition.

In the rescue process, they did discover one deceased kitten, who Chapman surmises died shortly after birth. She also believes there may still be one or two cats left to be rescued from the house.

To control the cycle of reproduction, all of the cats will be spayed or neutered. Dustin and Jamie Kooy, of Bradley, donated $1,000 to go toward the costs of those procedures.

The couple previously adopted their dogs, Dexter and Briggs, from KCHF.

The shelters will be working with South Suburban Humane Society’s low-cost clinic in order to receive the discounted surgery pricing provided to shelters. Those costs are $40 for a neuter and $45 for a spay.

<strong>What’s next</strong>

Since the beginning of rescue work, the cats have been monitored and appropriately fed to be put into states of proper nutrition. Chapman said, “It looks like they’ll all be fairly healthy,” and they’re all being examined to make sure no major health issues are at play.

When the bulk of cats arrived to the shelter, staff began cleaning them all — as they were all infested with fleas — and started getting a feel for their personalities.

Chapman said all of the cats are either black, gray or black, and white. Aside from the kittens, three of the “adult” cats appear on the younger side; though it’s impossible to know exactly how old any of them are.

“You can tell who are siblings and who is related,” she said.

Chapman also credited Sandy Blanchette for assisting with the live traps. She also credited fellow director, Jen, lead kennel assistant, Kara, and cat volunteer, Angie, for aiding in the effort.

“To pull it off in a few days is great,” she said of the rescue, which is the biggest she’s ever tackled.

“So far, a lot of the cats are settling in well and letting us pet and handle them,” Chapman wrote in post on KCHF’s Facebook page. “Some are still quite scared, however we have hopes that almost all will be adoptable once they have decompressed and are placed into a proper home.”

For more information and updates on the cats, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

