Bradley village board OKs special use permits for Belle Tire

BRADLEY — Belle Tire will be the latest tire dealership in Bradley as the village trustees unanimously approved a special use permit needed to develop.

By a 6-0 vote Monday, the trustees approved a special use zoning request allowing for the tire store operation within the commercial district and a pair of variances to allow for the 60-foot-high flag pole and the 20-foot-by-30-foot United States flag to fly on it.

The Allen Park, Mich.-based company will construct a 9,800-square-foot tire sales and repair business at the 1.6-acre site immediately north of the Aldi grocery store along Illinois 50.

The business will be locating in an area in north Bradley that is not at a loss for tires.

In the area where Belle Tire will be locating the new store, the immediate area also has Discount Tire and two other retailers which sell a considerable number of tires, Farm & Fleet and Walmart Supercenter.

Belle Tire is in the midst of an expansion into Illinois and it has six sites under construction and four recently opened stores — Shorewood, Joliet, Naperville and Villa Park.

If all goes as Belle Tire representatives project, construction on the approximate $4 million development could begin in September and the store could be open by March or April 2023.

At last week’s Bradley Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, there was some discussion regarding the height of the flag post and the size of the flag. The two variances were approved by 5-1 votes with only board member Bill Bodemer voting against the requests.

The requests on the flag and flag posts are standard for Belle Tire. All of the company’s stores feature the large flag and flag post.

Bradley’s ordinances allow for a 35-foot high flag post and a maximum 175-square-foot flag.

Bodemer had concerns about the size, stating they would look “disproportionate” to the area.

The village board obviously did not agree as the variances were granted without discussion.

Belle Tire currently operates about 130 stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.