Shamrock Golf Course up and running with new owners

ST. ANNE — Imagine your dream job — and it’s on a golf course. It’s almost too good to be true for Kamden Kaufman.

Kaufman, who grew up in Cissna Park, is part of the new family ownership of Shamrock Golf Course, nestled along the Kankakee River with the right amount of mature trees and just off Illinois Route 17 in St. Anne, 6 miles east of Kankakee.

“Working on a golf course was always something I was interested in, but being an owner-operator was a dream, something I would have never thought of,” he said.

Kaufman, 30, graduated from Cissna Park High School and then went to Illinois State University where he earned a degree in recreation management. While at ISU, he completed an internship at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City. It sparked his interest in golf management.

He worked for five years in the law enforcement field, one of his first passions, and the opportunity to buy Shamrock presented itself late last year.

“I was looking for a career change,” Kaufman said. “... We saw this for sale, and we looked into it as being a possibility. And it turned into a viable option, especially with COVID the last couple years, golf was really on the uptick.”

In November of last year, the Kaufman family — Kamden’s father, Kent, and his Uncle Bill, bought the course from Matt and Tricia Surprenant, who owned the course for a number of years. Kent is semi-retired from running his own chemical fertilizer business for 35 years, so Kamden will pretty much manage the course with help from his dad and uncle.

“Basically all three of us used to always golf this course, so [Bill] was the one who first noticed that it was for sale and we started looking into it as a possibility,” Kamden said.

The Kaufmans closed on the sale in December and began work this spring to gut and renovate the clubhouse and maintain the course grounds. It opened on April 1, and Shamrock Golf Course at 6575 E. Illinois Route 17 in St. Anne is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“We’re putting TVs in here, and we’re not going to serve like a full restaurant by any means,” he said. “We hope to have hot dogs and pizzas but not right off the bat.”

The clubhouse, which should be completed in three to four weeks, will offer a variety of soft drinks, beer and water along with snacks. Kaufman said he’ll be hiring some people to work in the clubhouse once it’s finished. Green fees will remain the same for now.

Green fees Monday through Friday are $15 per person, $12 for seniors on weekdays. The twilight rate (after 3:30 p.m.) is $12. Carts are $10. Weekend and holiday rates are $17 per person with a twilight rate of $14.

“We didn’t want to just come in and make a bunch of changes,” Kaufman said. “We knew the clubhouse was in need of changes and the bathrooms.”

Several golfers have been on the course each day, and the Kaufmans want to let the community know that Shamrock is up and running as normal. Shamrock also has leagues every day. For more information, visit its website at <a href="http://golfshamrock.com" target="_blank">golfshamrock.com</a> and find it on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/golfshamrock" target="_blank">Facebook</a>.

“We just we want to keep things the same because we know how things went the last few years, and it was great,” Kaufman said. “We don’t want to just come in and make a lot of changes and potentially lose some of that customer base that maybe likes those old things. So we need to kind of feel them out, and we don’t we don’t plan on any big changes.”

Kaufman likes what the par-60 course that has six par-4 holes and 12 par-3s offers the golfing community.

“I love the course,” he said. “I love the big trees. We’ve gotten some good compliments.”