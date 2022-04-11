Salvation Army sets local Easter events

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army, Kankakee Corps, is gearing up for spring with an employee promotion and events scheduled for the coming weeks.

Alvy Butler Jr. was recently promoted as the director of social ministries. After serving as the Pathway of Hope case manager for nearly two years, he now will be in charge of the Social Ministries department, including feeding and housing programs, and leading the case management team in its assistance to those in need seeking help from The Salvation Army.

A free Passover Seder meal will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the worship and community center. The meal symbolically walks through the Last Supper of Jesus and his disciples through prayer, readings, songs, food and more. Anyone is welcome to attend, but must RSVP to Lt. Makayla Parnell at 815-933-8421, ext. 1102.

On April 17, Easter Sunday will include a free brunch during the morning service starting at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend in sharing a meal around the table while celebrating the resurrection.

The Salvation Army is also accepting registrations for its summer youth camps at Eagle Crest Camp in Washburn. Three camp sessions are available during the month of June. Children age 7 through 17 who reside in Kankakee County are eligible.

Those who are interested or want more information may contact Lt. Scott Parnell at 815-933-8421, ext. 1103.