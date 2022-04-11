Events to promote awareness of alcohol use, mental health

KANKAKEE — The Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center, Pledge for Life Partnership and other area organizations are planning events for National Alcohol Awareness Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

April 21

“Parents’ Night Out. Healthy Alternatives: Preventing Underage Drinking Through Creative Outlets” will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Real Life Church of Kankakee.

Participants can enjoy a creative project and learn about communicating with their teen(s) about healthy alternatives to drug and alcohol use.

April 30

Healthy Kids Day will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Kankakee YMCA.

Life Education Center Educators will provide a fun “Plant a Rainbow” activity promoting healthy eating choices.

April 30 is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People will be able to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the west parking lot of Northfield Square Mall.

The prescription drug take back event is being hosted by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), local law enforcement, Pledge for Life Partnership’s Youth Advisory Council, Life Education Center, Kankakee County Health Department, and State Rep. Jackie Haas.

May 14

Mental Health and Wellness Fest will be at the Kankakee Farmers Market on Saturday, May 14.

Local agencies will provide youth-focused activities along with tips and tools for promoting positive mental health.

The fest is being hosted in collaboration with Project SUN, the I-KAN Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council.

For more information and to register for events, contact Brenda Wetzel, director of Life Education Center programs, at <a href="mailto:bwetzel@i-kan.org" target="_blank">bwetzel@i-kan.org</a>.