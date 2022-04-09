KLASEY: They called her 'Diamond Nell'

For Nellie Clark, the “wages of sin” were substantial: She owned at least three pieces of property in Kankakee (her West Avenue “resort” alone was valued at $10,000), drove a classy Buick automobile (which had replaced an elegant matched team of horses), and regularly visited Kankakee’s best stores to purchase fine clothing, hats and shoes for herself and her “girls.”

She was also very fond of wearing sparkly personal accessories, notably diamonds.

Unfortunately, the Kankakee madam’s lavish displays of her diamonds attracted unwanted attention.

At 2 a.m. Sept. 18, 1914, a gang of five men forced their way into 367 S. West Ave. and demanded to be taken to Nell Clark’s bedroom.

Awakened from sleep, Nell was ordered to open the safe where her diamonds were kept.

When she hesitated, the leader of the robbery crew threatened to blow it open with nitroglycerine.

The safe yielded a number of diamond rings, a diamond bracelet, a woman’s gold watch studded with diamonds, gold and diamond pins, a man’s gold watch and $175 in cash.

The loot also included a pair of diamond earrings: “One of them told me to take out my earrings,” Nell recalled to a Kankakee Daily Republican reporter. “I refused to do so at first, and one of them asked the other fellows for a knife, ‘Where’s a knife? Let’s cut them out.’ One of them said that he had a knife. Then I told them not to cut them out that I would take them off.”

With an estimated $50,000 loot in hand, the robbers fled in a car, heading east on Court Street toward the “Chicago Road” (Route 1).

“The word was sent to the police a few moments after the departure of the burglars and the chase began with the highwaymen in the lead and Officers Mann and White close after them in the big machine of Madam Clark,” reported the Daily Republican. “The five men … led the police on one of the most exciting automobile races ever seen in this part of the state and were forced to ditch their machine 2 miles north of Momence after a chase of 14 miles.”

The robbers disappeared into the cornfields lining the highway.

A hastily formed posse of lawmen and local citizens searched the area from dawn to dusk without success.

The following day, two suspicious men were spotted buying food in a general store at Sollitt, a small town eight miles northeast of Momence.

A carload of sheriff’s deputies, armed with rifles, found the two men sitting beneath a roadside tree.

The men surrendered to the deputies, and were found to be carrying a portion of the robbery proceeds — eight diamond rings, Nell’s earrings, and more than $50 in cash.

“Diamond Nell,” as Chicago newspapers referred to her after the robbery, had been facing increasing pressure from the police and local “War on Vice” crusaders.

In April 1915, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that local officials could use an injunction to shut down a bawdy house such as Nell Clark’s as a “common nuisance.”

A years-long series of raids and court battles came to an end on Jan. 3, 1918, when Clark paid a $100 fine for “operating a disorderly house” and agreed to leave Kankakee for five years.

Her West Avenue property was seized by the court.

Nell returned to the city at the end of five years, but soon ran afoul of the law once more.

“Nellie Clark, former queen of the underworld in Kankakee, is again in exile,” reported the Daily Republican on June 22, 1923.

When police raided a house owned by Nell at 1410 S. Third Ave., “they got Nellie, two girls, and two men, who, however, were detectives who were ‘planted’ to see what was going on. They saw aplenty.” County Judge Henry Ruel offered the madam a choice: leave town again, or serve six months in the county jail. She elected to “get out of town.”

City directories do not again list “Mrs. Nellie Clark” at the 367 S. West Ave. address until 1931.

“In the last decade or so of her career, the long-standing ‘war’ between Nellie Clark and nice people of Kankakee settled down to periodical, almost routine raids and police court fines,” wrote Bruce Brown in a 1976 Kankakee Daily Journal story.

In the opening year of World War II, Nell Clark and other local “madams” found themselves facing a tougher foe than the local police — the federal government. “Kankakee is subject to federal policing of prostitution under an interpretation of the May Act,” noted the Kankakee Republican-News on Feb. 7, 1942. That act, passed by Congress in 1939, declared prostitution illegal within “a reasonable distance” of military establishments.

The military bases located nearest to Kankakee were Chanute Field in Rantoul and Great Lakes Naval Training Station in North Chicago.

On Feb. 9 and 10, 1942, eight local “houses,” including the Clark establishment, were raided and their operators arrested. “All pled guilty to keeping houses of ill fame and all were ordered to close their establishments and keep them closed,” reported the Republican-News.

Two months later, on April 28, 1942, Nell Clark breathed her last in the big yellow house on West Avenue. She was buried in Beaver Creek Cemetery near Papineau, the town where she had been born 79 years earlier.

In 1991, almost 50 years after she became “old news,” Nell Clark’s name once again appeared in local newspapers. What brought “Diamond Nell” to public attention again?

Answer: “Police recover legendary madam’s skull” was the headline in the Kankakee Daily Journal on Aug. 22, 1991. The story detailed the escapade of four Kankakee-area teenagers, who broke into the Papineau mausoleum where Nell had been laid to rest in 1942. The teens stole her skull and transported it to Kankakee, where police recovered it the following day. It was not the first time the mausoleum had been broken into — in 1950 and in 1957, would-be diamond thieves had entered Nell’s burial place (but emerged empty-handed).