18 students awarded at KCC's High School Juried Art Exhibition

Eighteen students representing five area high schools earned awards for their work on display at the 33rd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.

The show, which concluded April 6, included works from more than 180 students at 11 area schools. The KCC art faculty served as jurors.

Merit Awards, Honorable Mentions and a People’s Choice Award were given at the reception on Wednesday, April 6. The awards were:

<strong>Black & White drawing/design</strong>

<strong>1. Riley Arseneau</strong> of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Merit Award, “Proud of You Always”

<strong>2. Roberto Ayala</strong> of Kankakee High School, Honorable Mention, “The Concluding Choice”

<strong>3. Lauryn Rivera</strong> of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Favorite Things”

<strong>Photography/electronic imaging</strong>

<strong>4. Liam Bessette</strong> of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Merit Award for “Blissful Summer”

<strong>5. Gavin Quinlan</strong> of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Growth”

• <strong>Treyson Schoon</strong> of BBCHS, Honorable Mention, “Light Tunnel”

<strong>Three-dimensional work</strong>

<strong>6. Mary Memenga</strong> of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Merit Award, “Poppy Palace”

<strong>7. Trevor Oster</strong> of BBCHS, Honorable Mention, “Good Boy”

<strong>8. Lia Rudisill</strong> of Watseka Community High School, Honorable Mention, “Snack Attack”

<strong>9. Adam Walver</strong> of Watseka Community High School, Merit Award, “Humanity”

<strong>Color drawing/design</strong>

• <strong>Adrienne Chinski</strong> of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Honorable Mention, “Time Heals”

<strong>10. Emily Peeken</strong> of Kankakee High School, Honorable Mention, Untitled

<strong>11. Daniel Sorich</strong> of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Wrestling With God”

• <strong>Alexandria Watson</strong> of BBCHS, People’s Choice Award, “Vivid Endeavors”

<strong>Painting</strong>

• <strong>Brandon Dearth</strong> of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Honorable Mention, “Foggy Forest”

<strong>12. Lydia Jackson</strong> of Herscher High School, Merit Award, “Flower Field”

• <strong>Olivia Schickel</strong> of Pontiac High School, Honorable Mention, “More than a Wave”

<strong>13. Selina Zhang</strong> of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Mouse Date”